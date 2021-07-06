July 6, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Crave Montco month is happening Now!! It’s 31 days of deals and promotions to re introduce guests to local restaurants and breweries re bounding after a year of COVID closures.

The 31-day culinary experience runs from July 1-31 and transforms Montgomery County into a foodie lover’s dream, with special menus and discounts at a variety of restaurants. And that’s not all–as diners support local eateries, they can check in and enter giveaways and contests throughout the month using the Montco Makers app.

Throughout the month, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board social media channels (@VisitValleyForge on Instagram and Facebook and @VisitVF on Twitter) and website will also proudly highlight Black/Brown-owned, Asian-owned, female-owned, and LGBTQ-owned businesses, as well as romantic spots for date nights, brunch, family-friendly, and even pet-friendly dining options.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

What can I say, I love Fogo de Chão, the food, the service, especially the salad bar.

Many of the eateries are locally and family- owned and are the faces of Montgomery County’s towns and Main Streets, making the mission of this unique event even more important to those who live and work in the area.

Last month I had a chance to grab dinner at Lola’s Garden in Ardmore, again, as you know I ate there in April as well. It was delicious, we had the lamb and the chicken, which were cooked to perfection, but most of all it was a fantastic atmosphere dining outdoors. The service was great as well.

