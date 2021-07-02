Contour Body Studio
Morria Winn and Stephanie Barnes co-owners of Contour Body Studio cut the ribbon at the re opening of their spa, a female-health-focused wellness space at 2930 Jasper Street at Jasper Studios in Kensington on June 15, 2021.
Congratulations Morria Winn and Stephanie Barnes, Contour Body Studio, a winner of Best of Philly 2020 by Philly Mag, and a legion of fans who swear by their services, especially the V Steam I hear!! RIGHT NOW THERE IS A GROUPON SPECIAL FOR the V Steam Service. Get it by the end of the day July 3. Head to PhillyTribune for an in-depth interview with the entrepreneurs.