July 2, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Morria Winn and Stephanie Barnes co-owners of Contour Body Studio cut the ribbon at the re opening of their spa, a female-health-focused wellness space at 2930 Jasper Street at Jasper Studios in Kensington on June 15, 2021.

47-Dominque Fiorentino, Julie Yeroushalmie, Sophie Vardi

Celeste and Dr.Jon Regis, with Celeste Fernandez

Michael Langlois, and Dr.Jon Regis

Michele Genzano

Rafael Utera, Audrey Walden & Dr.Jon Regis

Kate Marlys,Philly Pr Girl, Morria Winn ,Stephanie Barnes, and Katarina Zalalas

Kate Marlys,Philly Pr Girl, toasts Morria Winn and Stephanie Barnes,





Congratulations Morria Winn and Stephanie Barnes, Contour Body Studio, a winner of Best of Philly 2020 by Philly Mag, and a legion of fans who swear by their services, especially the V Steam I hear!! RIGHT NOW THERE IS A GROUPON SPECIAL FOR the V Steam Service. Get it by the end of the day July 3. Head to PhillyTribune for an in-depth interview with the entrepreneurs.

