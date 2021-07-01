Post Brothers recently turned the former Apple Storage warehouse on 52nd Street, a block and a half south of Baltimore Avenue, into a stylish apartment building with spacious apartments, a community room, and outdoor space called The Irvine Apartments.
Last week The Irvine Apartments hosted a celebration of summer party with cocktails, snacks, music, and succulents. The beautifully renovated building has 153 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 430 to 1,340 square feet and is dog and cat friendly.
The outdoor space features grilling stations, a large dining table, and raised berms that double as chaise lounges of sorts. There’s a small dog park and plenty of green space for residents to be able to grow flowers, herbs and vegetables in the outdoor terrace’s raised planting beds. The Irvine Apartments are waiting for your call. Thanks to Talya Hailey for shooting this for PhillyChitChat/HughE Dillon LLC