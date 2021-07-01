July 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Post Brothers recently turned the former Apple Storage warehouse on 52nd Street, a block and a half south of Baltimore Avenue, into a stylish apartment building with spacious apartments, a community room, and outdoor space called The Irvine Apartments.

Sara Torres and Lee Bowen

Jacqueline Teegarden and Kelly McGuckin

Last week The Irvine Apartments hosted a celebration of summer party with cocktails, snacks, music, and succulents. The beautifully renovated building has 153 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 430 to 1,340 square feet and is dog and cat friendly.

Abena Bempah

Jay Vereer and Ellen Kim

Dana Moore, Bailey Welsh, and Jada Weaver

Leon Wakefield, and Letisha Laws





The outdoor space features grilling stations, a large dining table, and raised berms that double as chaise lounges of sorts. There’s a small dog park and plenty of green space for residents to be able to grow flowers, herbs and vegetables in the outdoor terrace’s raised planting beds. The Irvine Apartments are waiting for your call. Thanks to Talya Hailey for shooting this for PhillyChitChat/HughE Dillon LLC

