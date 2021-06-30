Robert Irvine & Boston Market Support Our Veterans & You Can Help

June 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Celebrity chef, author and TV personality Robert Irvine is partnering with Boston Market to help Veterans.

TAMPA, FLORIDA (July 1, 2021) — The Robert Irvine Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with Boston

MarketⓇ by offering special menu items to raise awareness of the Robert Irvine Foundation and its

mission of providing services and support for military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their

families. These dishes will be available at all Boston Market stores starting on July 1st through July 11th.

Items can be ordered online at BostonMarket.com or via their app, and includes free delivery on orders

over $8.99.

Robert Irvine created the Foundation as a way to support American heroes who have given so much to our

country. The Robert Irvine Foundation assists military, (active, retired, and veterans), first responders, their

families, and those in need through resiliency, health, and wellness programs, in addition to the financial

support of top-rated military and responder organizations. Since the Foundation’s launch, they’ve served

hearty meals to thousands of service-members and veterans, supported the training of PTSD service dogs

for injured first responders and veterans, provided relief grants to veterans and Gold Star Families, and

provided life-changing mobility devices for injured heroes, and so much more.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the folks at Boston Market for partnering with me and my foundation on such an

exciting partnership,” Chef Robert Irvine notes. “Food does so much more than nourish our bodies, it has

incredible power to bring people together. This summer at Boston Market, families will be able to come

together to enjoy a chef’s special from yours truly–and knowing that while they do so, they’re easing the

burdens on our veterans and their families. It’s a perfect win-win all around.”

Robert Irvine created the following limited time menu items:

● Create Your Own Smokehouse Platter (Two-Meat Combo)

○ ¼ Chicken and Sausage – $13.99: A generous section of Robert Irvine’s signature smoked

cheddar pork sausage paired with Boston Market’s quarter rotisserie chicken.

○ ¼ Chicken and Pulled Pork – $12.99: A heaping portion of Robert Irvine’s hickory smoked

pulled pork alongside Boston Market’s quarter rotisserie chicken

○ Sausage and Pulled Pork – $12.99: BBQ heaven. Two of Robert Irvine’s best BBQ

entrées on one plate. Hickory smoked pulled pork and smoked cheddar sausage.





● Create Your Own Smokehouse Platter (Three-Meat Combo)

○ ¼ Chicken, Ribs, and Sausage – $20.99: Two Boston Market favorites, quarter rotisserie

chicken and fall off the bone ribs paired with Robert Irvine’s smoky cheddar pork sausage.

○ ¼ Chicken, Ribs, and Pulled Pork – $19.99: A perfectly cooked quarter rotisserie chicken

and delicious ribs from Boston Market alongside a generous portion of Robert Irvine’s

hickory smoked pulled pork.

○ ¼ Chicken, Sausage, and Pulled Pork – $16.99: Three all-time favorites together at last.

Boston Market’s slow-cooked, rotisserie quarter chicken and Robert Irvine’s smoked

cheddar pork sausage and hickory smoked pulled pork come together on one plate.

“It’s an honor to support the Robert Irvine Foundation and the great work it does on behalf of veterans,

active service members and their families” states Jay Pandya, (c) Chairman of Boston Market Corporation. “We

are proud of our veterans and thrilled to support them as we showcase Chef Robert Irvine’s delicious

smokehouse and pulled pork menu items. Thank you for all that you do Robert Irvine Foundation and our

men and women in uniform.”

