A Message to PhillyChitChat Subscribers

June 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I Am Publishing this Blog at 2:07PM 6/29/21. If You Are reading this, and your email says 2:07pm, then this info is not for you. This is for subscribers on the old subscription system who get it their email blast everyday at Noon or 3PM.



Thank you for subscribing to PhillyChitChat. A few months ago I received an email from my original subscription provider FEEDBURNER. They told me that on July 1 they would cease to exist and I would have to transfer my email list to a new provider. I already switched to a new provider about a decade ago, for new subscribers.

My Mike has been working on how to transfer subscribers to the new system. We have the emails, it’s just tedious to transfer them ourselves, as you would also have to approve the subscription after we put the email in anyway. If your email from PhillyChitChat looks like the below screen shot…

If you receive an email from PhillyChitChat and it looks like this, where the entire blog is in your email and you don’t have to click on a link to get to the website, you and the other nearly 42ks subscribers of the email blast DONT Have To DO Anything. You’re on the new system which I had switched to nearly a decade ago.

IF YOU GET AN EMAIL ONCE A DAY around the same time, between NOON and 1PM, and it has a LINK TO THE BLOG then….

You must re subscribe to continue to receive PhillyChitChat every time I publish it.

SUBSCRIBE HERE or if you’re looking on a desktop computer, subscribe at the top left corner in the box which looks like the above. AFTER YOU put your email in, then confirm it.

For those of you who have booked marked my page, or get it through Google News, Flipboard or another news feed service, you will be fine. Thanks

That’s it. It’s that easy. It was hard for me to describe to readers I ran into over the past few months. If you have any problems, just leave a comment and I will get back to you. Thanks. PhillyChitChat

