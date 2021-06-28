Philly Turned Out To Celebrate The Broadridge Grand Opening Party
Earlier this month the newest luxury apartment building BROADRIDGE to open in Philadelphia welcomed their first guests, as well as friends, family and potential residents to their opening party at Broad & Ridge. The 478-unit apartment community’s address 1300 Fairmount Ave. is near downtown Philadelphia.
The property spans 305,000 square feet of residential space within a 14-story building. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include two outdoor terraces totaling 30,000 square feet,
a pool, grilling area, yoga lawn and a dog run.
Sam Boss and Brianna Rivera hanging in the amenities room where you can enjoy a game of pool, shuffle board or watch a little TV.
During the party guests were able to tour the sample apartments, play bocce ball, and billiards while enjoying entertainment was provided by Gypsy Wisdom & Music from DJ Hollywood!
Jordan, Shadyra, Morgan and Shanelle are all PhillyChitChat readers, and are looking forward to more events like this party full of people from all walks of life, looking to mingle and have fun.
Earlier I took a tour of Broadridge and I wrote that it was one of the hottest new living spaces in Philly. It really is. I think you will too. Go check it out.
