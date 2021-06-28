Philly Turned Out To Celebrate The Broadridge Grand Opening Party

June 28, 2021 by HughE Dillon

This photo provided

Earlier this month the newest luxury apartment building BROADRIDGE to open in Philadelphia welcomed their first guests, as well as friends, family and potential residents to their opening party at Broad & Ridge. The 478-unit apartment community’s address 1300 Fairmount Ave. is near downtown Philadelphia.







The property spans 305,000 square feet of residential space within a 14-story building. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include two outdoor terraces totaling 30,000 square feet,

a pool, grilling area, yoga lawn and a dog run.

As one of the first big events since the lifting of the restrictions I asked many of the guests what they were looking forward to in the upcoming months.

Bar Woidislavsky, Jaclyn Markowitz (ready for her Margate days and nights) and Britny Keyes, celebrated Alexiss Hauser birthday on the Wildwood beach recently, and is looking forward to feting more friends with fantastic moments.





Sam Boss and Brianna Rivera hanging in the amenities room where you can enjoy a game of pool, shuffle board or watch a little TV.

Outside there was bocce ball courts











During the party guests were able to tour the sample apartments, play bocce ball, and billiards while enjoying entertainment was provided by Gypsy Wisdom & Music from DJ Hollywood!

Megan Stannard, Caoline Sotterfield (who chose Broadridge sight unseen because of it’s spacious apartments, amenities, doorman/concierge service and convenience to Center City, a few blocks away) and Aletta Ryan





Mike Toub, Brian Stevenson, Shachu and Vinay Chawla . Dr Chawla, my oral surgeon, now friend, is the most incredible book and pastry chef on the side. Thanks for brunch last week. it was as delicious as it was pretty.













Oeuchi Adikmema and Crystal Garnett, who recently moved into Broadridge. She loves everything about the building, the atmosphere, the variety of amenities, and if she doesn’t want to venture into Center City, all the nightlife and conveniences are right there in the building.

Julia Thompson and Riley Barrett look forward to nights at Cavanaugh’s Riverdeck and weekends in Stone Harbor

Jordan, Shadyra, Morgan and Shanelle are all PhillyChitChat readers, and are looking forward to more events like this party full of people from all walks of life, looking to mingle and have fun.





Earlier I took a tour of Broadridge and I wrote that it was one of the hottest new living spaces in Philly. It really is. I think you will too. Go check it out.

Contact: Angela Calvanese (c) for more information – angela@tcsmgt.com

TCS Management | Real Estate Professional | Director of Sales & Leasing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

