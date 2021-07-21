Scene: Robert Irvine, Gigi Hadad and Good News

July 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Good day PhillyChitChatters. I hope you are doing well, keeping cool, making memories. Summer is halfway over as happens in July, I’m torn over it. I do love the slower pace of summer, but I am eager to return to a sense of normalcy. Last week I attended the INDIE Confab: Philadelphia at the new PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. I will be writing about that soon, I’m a little behind; the garden is beautiful, delicious food, spacious but parking on the street is atrocious, as is parking in Manayunk. They do have parking lots a few blocks away. It’s definitely worth the trip as a different scene.







Speaking of gardens, I’ve been spending a lot of time down the shore these past few weeks, and I do love the gardens near my sisters house in Longport. They remind me of the homes and gardens of Key West. We can see similar flowering in pots and window boxes through out Philly. Go out for a walk and see the beauty.

I caught up with Robert Irvine yesterday as he was in town filming a new show for Food Network/Cooking Channel.

On Tuesday he was at Dekes BBQ, I caught up with him as he headed into McGillans Olde Ale House and today he’s filming again but I told him I’d keep it mum. I’ll be photographing his charity event “Beats and Eats” for the 4th time this fall. The Announcement will be made soon. The Robert Irvine Foundation teamed up with Boston Market to create two new limited time menu items, fans can enjoy the new pulled pork sandwich or a quarter-chicken with smoked cheddar pork sausage platter until the end of July, and raise money for his foundation.

The Robert Irvine Foundation’s goal is to help “military (active and veterans), first responders, their families, and those in need through resiliency, health, and wellness programs, in addition to the financial support of top-rated military and responder organizations.” So, for Irvine, teaming up with Boston Market was a no-brainer, as he believes that food — as always — has the power of bringing people together.

Speaking of Boston Market, I stopped by to visit the Mandia/Honigman family over the weekend at the shore. Christie Mandia is the Marketing Director of Boston Market, and worked on the campaign with Justin Leonard of the Robert Irvine Foundation. Stay tuned for more projects with them.

Look 👀 #gigihadad Watched @candacebushnell one woman show #IsThereStillSexInTheCity The Bucks County Playhouse on its successful run which ended over the weekend. Radio icon Valerie Knight, Breeze 100.3, tells me it was enjoyable and funny. Next stop New York City….

***

This is what Candace wrote about Hadid’s visit: Beyond thrilled to have the girl of the moment @gigihadid in the audience at last night’s performance of #IsThereStillSexInTheCity. Thank you for coming Gigi! AND Thank you for stopping by PhillyChitChat today. See you tomorrow… or on Social Media, although I have run into quite a few of you who tell me that you get your news from my blog. I appreciate your long readership, and am so grateful. Thanks

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

