Kids Gym Indoor Playground Opens

July 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Owners of We Rock the Spectrum Kelly McAllister has a degree in business and marketing that she earned from Penn State University. Her husband, Sean, was born and raised in the neighborhood and most of their extended family still resides here as well. Kelly and Sean are extremely passionate about family and have three sons of their own: Logan (4), Jackson aka Jack-Jack (2), and Cameron. We Rock The Spectrum is exactly the kind of place they’d want their kids to enjoy, if they weren’t the owners.







Our Gym Includes:

Suspended equipment with swings – for balance and vestibular treatment

Crash mats and crash pillows – for fun, motor planning, and strength

Zip line – for stress release and joint and body relaxation

Trampoline – for building leg and core strength

Indoor play structure – for climbing and increasing playground skills

Sensory-based toys – for improved auditory processing and fine motor skills

Fine Motor and Arts and Crafts Area – for improved hand-eye coordination

We Rock the Spectrum is a growing kids gym franchise of sensory-safe indoor playgrounds, classes, and birthday parties for ALL kids!









Thanks to PhillyChitChat Team Member Andre Flewellen for shooting this event. Check out more photos and story in Metro Philly today.

