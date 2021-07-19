Uncategorized

Kids Gym Indoor Playground Opens

July 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

Owners of We Rock the Spectrum Kelly McAllister has a degree in business and marketing that she earned from Penn State University. Her husband, Sean, was born and raised in the neighborhood and most of their extended family still resides here as well. Kelly and Sean are extremely passionate about family and have three sons of their own: Logan (4), Jackson aka Jack-Jack (2), and Cameron. We Rock The Spectrum is exactly the kind of place they’d want their kids to enjoy, if they weren’t the owners.

Our Gym Includes:
Suspended equipment with swings – for balance and vestibular treatment
Crash mats and crash pillows – for fun, motor planning, and strength
Zip line – for stress release and joint and body relaxation
Trampoline – for building leg and core strength
Indoor play structure – for climbing and increasing playground skills
Sensory-based toys – for improved auditory processing and fine motor skills
Fine Motor and Arts and Crafts Area – for improved hand-eye coordination
We Rock the Spectrum is a growing kids gym franchise of sensory-safe indoor playgrounds, classes, and birthday parties for ALL kids!

Thanks to PhillyChitChat Team Member Andre Flewellen for shooting this event. Check out more photos and story in Metro Philly today.