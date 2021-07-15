‘The West Tower’ Groundbreaking

July 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University marked the commencement of construction of 3025 JFK, the first vertical development within Schuylkill Yards – a $3.5 billion innovation neighborhood in University City – with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 24 featuring state and local dignitaries and project partners.

3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia PA.

John Fry, appointed Drexel University’s 14th president in 2010 and Jerry Sweeney, CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust pose for a photo at the groundbreaking.

Dan Dirscherl ,Chris Scheiblein, Brian Eddis, Mike Eddis, and Mike Preston

Brian Stevenson, Stevenson Advocacy LLC , Jerry Gontz, Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, Mike Preston, and Chris Scheiblein, EAP Coordinator at Allied Trades Assistance Program

Colette Pete, Chief Counsel at PhilaPort and Joyce Smith, ambassador for her historic neighborhood of East Parkside since 2009 and a member and co-founder of the Viola Street Residents Association (VSRA).

Melissa Heller and Sid Smith

Vishaan Chakraborti, Alan Greenberger, Anne Papageorge Melissa Heller, and Lori Doyle

Vicki Koch, Adam Case, Ron Becker, Senior Vice President Operations & Sustainability at Brandywine Realty Trust and Jean Sitler, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management at Brandywine Realty Trust





Andre Flewellen – ChitChat Team Photographer (r)



According to the press release: The 570,000 square foot mixed-use building dubbed The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards will add a mix of residential rental units, life science and innovation office space, retail, and indoor/outdoor amenity spaces to the master-planned neighborhood being developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, in partnership with Drexel University.

Schuylkill Yards is recognized as an exemplary model for inclusive development, with a record-breaking $16.4 million neighborhood engagement initiative. The multi-faceted program provides working capital to small and minority-owned businesses, a trades training program to create paths to family-sustaining jobs, a local sourcing initiative to establish new procurement channels for local businesses, a Community Development Corporation (CDC) Co-Development partnership to build capacity for neighborhood organizations, and a community fund to prioritize affordable housing, education, employment and more. As part of the initiative, Brandywine engaged Mount Vernon Manor, a Community Development Corporation partner for The West Tower.

The groundbreaking of The West Tower signifies continued momentum for the Schuylkill Yards master-planned neighborhood, which will ultimately entail 4.8M square feet of life science/lab and office space, 132,000 square feet of retail, 1.9M square feet of residential and 6.5 acres of green space. Situated within both a Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) and a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ), Schuylkill Yards’ location adjacent to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and at the gateway to University City, offers direct access to talent, transit and world-class health care and academic institutions, making it one of the most desirable life sciences clusters in the nation.

“The momentum that Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University continue to create with Schuylkill Yards has remained a key component to the forward trajectory of Philadelphia’s economic growth and development and further strengthens our city’s position as a life sciences industry leader,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “Following a challenging year, the groundbreaking of The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards marks a positive milestone for Philadelphia and the West Philadelphia community, and we are eager to watch as it takes shape.”

