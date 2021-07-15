‘The West Tower’ Groundbreaking

Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University marked the commencement of construction of 3025 JFK, the first vertical development within Schuylkill Yards – a $3.5 billion innovation neighborhood in University City – with a groundbreaking ceremony on June 24 featuring state and local dignitaries and project partners. 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia PA.
Schuylkill Yards is recognized as an exemplary model for inclusive development, with a record-breaking $16.4 million neighborhood engagement initiative. The multi-faceted program provides working capital to small and minority-owned businesses, a trades training program to create paths to family-sustaining jobs, a local sourcing initiative to establish new procurement channels for local businesses, a Community Development Corporation (CDC) Co-Development partnership to build capacity for neighborhood organizations, and a community fund to prioritize affordable housing, education, employment and more. As part of the initiative, Brandywine engaged Mount Vernon Manor, a Community Development Corporation partner for The West Tower.
“The momentum that Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University continue to create with Schuylkill Yards has remained a key component to the forward trajectory of Philadelphia’s economic growth and development and further strengthens our city’s position as a life sciences industry leader,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “Following a challenging year, the groundbreaking of The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards marks a positive milestone for Philadelphia and the West Philadelphia community, and we are eager to watch as it takes shape.”
HughE Dillon, LLC
Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements. See About for Info to Book Us.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Variety’s Black Hat Bash 6/15/21
Put on your best black hat and join us for Variety’s signature
Black Hat Bash event as we honor Council-Man-A-Large Allan Domb and Manager of External Affairs for Peco, Ed McBride.
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.