Alta Pool Makes a Splash at the Piazza

April 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Post Brothers Piazza Alta, completed at the end of 2022, with almost 700 rental units and amenities is filling up with residents. I’ve been covering the Post Brothers for a decade now, from one of their first from the ground up developments like the Goldtex building off of Vine Street.to now Piazza Alta, their crown jewel in Northern Liberties

The combination of a rooftop pool club like Aqua Foro with interconnected pools, hot tub, splash pad, fire pits, kitchens, and lounge space makes it a unique and exciting destination for people to relax, socialize, and have fun. The design concept of an urban oasis, reminiscent of ancient ruins, but with a futuristic twist, is sure to create a memorable and magical experience for visitors.

Earlier this month the Post Brothers along with Cashman & Assocs. curated a list of VIPS, influencers and special guests along with residents, to enjoy the kick off of the summer season at the new pool.

Aqua Foro, is a stunning 25,000 square foot rooftop pool club. Like the rooftop gardens of Rome, this unexpected sky garden is simultaneously urban and ethereal. A celebration of water and wellness, Aqua Foro evokes the beauty of an ancient ruin and the thrill of a futuristic retreat with a view of a burgeoning metropolis.

Post Brothers CEOMichael Pestronk (l) and President Matthew Pestronk (c) with friends, including the architects of the pool Rolando Lopez Lopez AIA – Project Architect – DIGSAU and Jeff Goldstein, principle at DIGSAU . I had a chance to chat with them, complimenting them on what is definitely one of the best designs of all the Post Brothers epic pool resorts. I love how they mimic the skyline with architectural elements, but didn’t block the view of the skyline, or sun rise or sun set horizons so the pool goers could enjoy all the views yet enjoy a sorta sculptural garden of sorts.

Honestly you won’t need that shore house anymore, just walk out your door to your resort. Almost makes me want to sell my house and move to NoLibs Piazza Alta.

