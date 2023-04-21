The Philadelphia Music Alliance Celebrates!

April 21, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The 2023 honorees include: Leslie Odom, Jr., Governor Rendell, Bacon Brothers, The Tymes, John DeBella , Patty Jackson, and James DePreist (Councilman Kenyatta Johnson presents flowers to Patty Jackson)

The Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia’s rich musical legacy, announced their 2023 Walk of Fame inductees during a press conference today at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Established in 1986, the Walk of Fame, a creation of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, is a must-see tourist attraction on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts.

The list of honorees was impressive: Leslie Odom, Jr. is a talented actor and singer, known for his work in “Hamilton” and “One Night in Miami.” Governor Rendell served as the Governor of Pennsylvania and was also the Mayor of Philadelphia, he and his former wife Judge Midge Rendell were instrumental in creating the Avenue of the Arts, where many of our musical and theatrical shows take place. The Bacon Brothers are a musical duo comprised of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, grew up on the 2100 Locust Street. Their father was the great Philly City Planner Ed Bacon, who I got to meet several times. The Tymes are a Philadelphia-based soul group that had several hits in the 1960s. John DeBella and Patty Jackson are both well-known radio personalities in the Philadelphia area, and James DePreist was a renowned conductor and music director. It’s great to see such a diverse group of musicians and public figures being recognized for their contributions to Philadelphia’s rich musical heritage.

The legendary radio personality Patty Jackson at the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame ceremony on Avenue of the Arts as Leslie Odom Jr. and James Depreist’s widow look on.

Michael and Kevin Bacon, have a band called The Bacon Brothers and were honored with a plaque on the Avenue of the Arts.

Leslie Odom Jr and Charlie Mac at the Philadelphia Alliance Hall of Fame induction on Broad Street in Philadelphia on April 20, 2023

Judge Midge Rendell, former Governor Ed Rendell, Jesse Rendell and Becca Rendell at the gala held at Vie in the evening.

Mark Schulz, Managing Director of the Philadelphia Music Alliance with honoree Leslie Odom, Jr. who grew up in Germantown. Leslie shouted out favorite arts he enjoyed including Philadanco, listening to Patty Jackson on Power 99 and enjoying Fairmout Park.

“The Walk of Fame is the City’s most impressive public monument to the people who have made Philadelphia a great music city,” said Mark Schulz, Managing Director of the Philadelphia Music Alliance. “Our 2023 inductees have deeply influenced how music is experienced not only in Philadelphia, but around the world. We are excited to honor these incredible artists, bands, and personalities on Broad Street this April.”

Sharon Pinkenson, Executive director of GPFO, Sheila Hess, City Representative, Leslie Odon, Jr. honoree,

Al “Caesar” Berry Tymes member and honoree, actor, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, board member of Avenue of The Arts, and Alicia Vitarelli, 6abc

The Walk of Fame is an important part of Philadelphia’s cultural heritage and a great way to honor the city’s musical legacy. The plaques are located along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts the series of over 100 bronze commemorative plaques honors Philadelphia area musicians and music professionals who have made a significant contribution to the world of music.

Larry and Mickey Magid.

Larry Magid received a Founders Award for creating the Philadelphia Music Alliance.

Stephen Spivak and Herb Spivak

One of my first jobs after high school was working for Herb and his brothers at H.A. Winston’s in Cherry Hill. I had a bare minimum idea of what was happening with his other business, which he started with Larry Magid at Electric Factory. I did know that we got to see the Michael Jackson video Thriller before it debut to the public, at our holiday party in 1983.

Dino Minelli and Carrie Minelli, Parx Casino

Steve and Kristin Vassalotti and Debby Derrick and Dan Martino, owner of one of the sweetest shops in Old City – Little Susies, but get there before 2PM when it closes daily, mostly because they sell out of their delicious pies.

The Tymes are an American soul vocal group who enjoyed equal success in the United Kingdom and in their homeland. They are one of the few acts to have one and only one chart-topper in both the US and UK with different songs. It was awesome to hear them perform three of their biggest songs – Wonderful Wonderful and So Much In Love.

All proceeds from the gala support the new PMA Music Education Fund.

Regina and Leon Huff. The PMA presented a special award to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & Thom Bell as “The Sound of Philadelphia.”

Can someone please work on the much promised Sound of Music museum. It’d be great if we could do it before everyone from the Sound of Philadelphia goes to the big juke box in the sky.

The Queen Patty Jackson: Congratulations on your honor, especially being the FIRST women from radio to be inducted in the Philadelphia Music Alliance walk of fame. Much deserved. I’ve always been a fan of Patty’s , and over the years have become a friend of Patty Jackson. I admire her work ethic, here resilience, her grind not only through out her career, but especially since her stroke 8 years ago. Kory and I went to see her in re-hab a few weeks after her stroke, before many people even knew she had a stroke, and she was determined to return to work, to continue to serve and make a difference I recalled that night, the chat we had, and shed more than a few tears of happiness to see her on the stage last night, triumphantly celebrating her presence, her win over adversity and securing a place in herstory at Broad & Pine!!

