Billie Holiday Brought to Life by Laurin Talese in PTC’s Lady Day

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music, in a smooth, emotional 90 minute concert of her life.

The creative team put a lot of effort into creating an immersive theatrical experience for the audience. By setting the show in a seedy bar and allowing the audience to watch while sitting on the stage, they are creating a unique environment that helps transport viewers into the world of the play. The involvement of local Philadelphia-based designers, as well as award-winning designers like Thom Weaver and Robert Kaplowitz, should help to ensure that the set, lighting, sound, and costumes are all top-notch, all the way down to the gardenia that Billie Holiday often wore in her hair.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to close out our season with this fantastic musical event about the life and music of the extraordinary Billie Holiday,” says PTC Co-Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “And with Jeffrey Page at the helm, fresh off his Broadway debut, and the luminous Laurin Talese playing Lady Day, this will be a production you won’t want to miss. Join us for a page right out of Philadelphia history.”

Remember to get there at least 20 minutes before showtime, as your seat is on the stage and late arrivals will ruin it for the rest of us sitting down to relax and see the show, as well as disturb Billie who might just take it out on you.

Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill are on sale now. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Click Here, by calling 215-985-0420, or by visiting the Box Office. Connect with Philadelphia Theatre Company for the latest updates on social at @philatheatreco on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and @philatheatre on TikTok.

