Rivers Casino Philadelphia Strictly Sinatra & Dinner

April 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Just Announced: Fly Me To The Moon as you transport yourself to another time and place with the Rat Pack Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the one and only cool cat Sammy Davis Jr.

PHILADELPHIA — April 17, 2023 — Get ready to swing with the coolest cats in town! Guests will enjoy dinner and a tribute to the 1960s music era when Strictly Sinatra Presents: The Rat Pack transports them back to the time of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on July 28. Tickets for The Event Center show start at $59 and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

Enjoy Dinner Before the Show — 7:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, included in the ticket price. The menu features a generous portion of baked ziti with a meatball, preceded by a Caesar salad and bread course. Dinner also includes a glass of house wine and limoncello gelato for dessert.

Strictly Sinatra Presents: The Rat Pack — 8 p.m.

This electrifying show will bring the Rat Pack to life, courtesy of some of the most talented tribute artists in the business. Michael Dutra, who has been recognized as one of the top Sinatra tribute artists in the world, leads the ensemble. The show features Dutra’s smooth vocals as he sings Sinatra classics such as “My Way,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” Guests will feel like they’re watching Ol’ Blue Eyes himself.

Two Shows with Jeffrey Osborne at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on June 16 & June 17. He has a new CD out “A Time for Love” , but you know he’s going to sing On The Wings of Love. I just saw him 2 years ago at the Dell, and he was amazing. Very personable, and entertaining. You’re going to enjoy this special night.

One of my favorite late night spots in the City to eat, especially Chinese food, is Mian at Rivers Casino. One warning, unless you’re really hungry, an entree will do as their portion sizes are big, but do get the egg rolls. So good. If you were there last month, you saw me eating there at least twice, near midnight.

For more goings on at Rivers Casino Philadelphia head to their website, or their Social Media, they’ve been paying out slot jackpots all month long. When I was there a few weeks ago, a women won $15,000- on a $2 bet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

