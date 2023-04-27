Beyond the Bell!: A Benefit for Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia
On April 20th Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia held their annual fundraiser at a private club outside of Philadelphia. Beyond the Bell highlights the school’s mission by incorporating career-connected learning, fieldwork, and internships into their academic and co-curricular programming. Providing students with early exposure and experience in various career fields can help them make informed decisions about their future career goals and give them a head start on building the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve those goals.
Thanks Andre Flewellen for shooting this event.
Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia is taking a proactive approach to preparing its students for success in the 21st century workforce. By providing them with meaningful career exposure and experience, as well as opportunities to earn college credits while still in high school, the school is setting its students up for a brighter future. Help Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia reach their goals.