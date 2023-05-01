UArts Performance Unleashed 2023

May 1, 2023 by HughE Dillon

David Yager President of the University of the Arts, David Searles, Jacobswyper Architects, Dan B and Stacey Yager

The University of the Arts Performance Unleashed fundraiser was a success and over $400,000 was raised for student scholarships.

The evening began with a cocktail hour in their newly renovated Student Center. Then guests headed upstairs to the auditorium for dinner, performances, an awards presentation then a live scholarship auction. Proceeds from the event will support and enhance the student experience, where a $100,000 was raised in the auction live as we sat there. It was exciting and gratifying that UArts has such amazing supporters.

Two outstanding members of the community were recognized and honored, the 2023 Excellence in the Arts Hamilton Award was presented to Ed Satell. At the event it was announced that the Ed Satell Scholarship Fund was initiated. It will undoubtedly provide much-needed financial assistance to many passionate students. Also honored was Adam Blackstone ’04 (Instrumental Performance), who received the 2023 Alumni Award. He has served as musical director for acts such as Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5 and other artists. Recently, Adam cultivated the explosive Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Enimem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. He couldn’t make the awards as he was in Europe working on a project with JayZ

Jim Dever, Jr. Bank of America Market President and Lynn Dever, MD.

Shawn Faust and Caroline Escober

Paul and Susan Saint Antoine

David Searles, AIA, LEED AP, Barbara Eberlein, ASIDView Barbara Eberlein, ASID’s profile, President of Eberlein Design Consultants Ltd. and Jerry Wind, Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing · The Wharton School

Jason and Caroline DeMarco

Valentina Echeverria, CCS Fundraising and Rebecca Haley

Dianne Semmingson, President of the Avenue of the Arts, Rae Johnson, and Ebone Leaphart, vice president of local media development for Comcast

