TEMPLE DENTAL CELEBRATES ITS 160TH ANNIVERSARY

May 3, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Social Season is in full swing… thanks for bearing with me as I share stories on my media outlets as well as here on the Blog. Last week…. On April 27, 2023, Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry held its 160th Anniversary Gala at The Logan in Center City Philadelphia.

Temple Provost Gregory Mandel, City Representative Sheila Hess, Temple Dental Dean Amid Ismail and Temple Dental Board of Visitors Chair Joe Roberts.

An amazing time was held by all! Hundreds of alumni, faculty, friends and supporters of the school were present when Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess presented a Mayoral Tribute to Dean Amid Ismail for Temple Dental’s dedication to the people of our great city.

Russell Williamson, Kimberly Smith and Patrick Monaghan

Each year, over 30,000 people receive dental care at Temple Dental, making it one of the region’s largest providers of community healthcare.

It was a beautiful spring evening with temperatures in the 70s. The Logan Hotel has a nice patio where guests enjoyed cocktails and lite bites while catching up with old school mates. Everyone had perfect teeth.

Cynthia Russell and Roosevelt Allen, Jr.

Sephreh Saccidi, (1991) Joseph Mirtaj (1994) and Trichelle

Miriam Silverman, Ron Silverman (1972) and Mary Burke

Ellen Sisti and April Mayer (Go Sixers!!)

Temple Dental was founded in 1863 with 11 students. Today there are more than 7,000 graduates around the globe. https://dentistry.temple.edu/.

