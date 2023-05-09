Date Book: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

May 9, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Hello PhillyChitChaters. Hope you are well. Social Season is booming, so many event, people are out and about and sooo happy. Let’s see what is happening at PCC’s client Rivers Casino. I’ll always love it for it’s proximity to Center City, and free parking garage with an epic view of Philly’s skyline.

When I want a late night bite or Rita’s Water Ice I head there. Mian Chinese restaurant is open every night til Midnight, and on Friday and Saturday’s til 2am. Rita’s til 9PM daily.

Still looking for a spot to watch the games tonight, look no further than Rivers Casino Sportsbook. The 5,700-square-foot space features a luxury viewing area with a massive HD video wall capable of showing more than a dozen games at once, comfortable seating and an electrifying game-day atmosphere. The sportsbook also includes 33 self-service betting kiosks and six betting windows. NBC Sports Philadelphia is now broadcasting live from the BetRivers Sportsbook Podcast Booth!

Coming to Rivers Casino Event Center Next Week: Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Heidi Klum’s unforgettable 2016 Golden Buzzer recipient and finalist of America’s Got Talent, is an Italian-American crooner known best for his flawless vocals, larger than life personality, and his heart of gold. There are still tickets left to re live the magic of O’l Blue Eyes. HERE

Tower of Power is a legendary American funk and soul band that formed in Oakland, California in 1968. They are known for their distinctive horn section, soulful vocals, and tight rhythms. The group’s sound is a fusion of various musical genres, including R&B, funk, jazz, and rock. Perfect way to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend. Tickets Here.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Located along the Delaware River waterfront in Fishtown, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,535 slots, 81 table games, 54 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Mian and Jack’s Bar + Grill — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

