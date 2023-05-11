Scene: RMCDH holds Wine, Women, and Shoes Fashion Show

May 11, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Collingswood Ballroom

On May 5th Ronald McDonald House of Southern Jersey hosted Wine Women & Shoes FunRaiser. The night began with each guest receiving a glass of champagne as they arrive.

Jim Donovan, CBSPhilly and Jennifer French. CEO & President Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey

CBS3’s Jim Donovan emceed the fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in South Jersey.

Kim Monteleone, and Joey Donati

There was a Market Place for guests to shop, silent auction and raffle prizes, stations of appetizers and passed hors d’oeuvre.

The concept of Wine Women & Shoes is the brainchild of Napa Valley vintner, Elaine Honig, concieved about 2 decades ago. While chatting with a girlfriend about the growing popularity of wine and food pairing events, they jokingly said, “wine and shoe pairings would be a lot more fun!” And they were right. WW&S events are now in 50 cities across the country, and they have raised more than $22,000,000 for women and children’s causes.



Wine Women & Shoes fundraisers create an opportunity for partnerships between charities, wineries, shoe and accessory retailers, corporate sponsors and women in the community. They are so much fun.

Patricia Hundley, Sweet Lorraine and Debbie Samuels

Jessica Bruno, Cynthia Schultz ,lauren Greer, Rosemary Harvey, and Maddie Cianci

Emily Lucking and Jessica Blatt

Dave Noonan, Maddie Cianci, and Monique Batipps

Paralee Knight,and Ashanti Wilson

Alayne Berkowitz, Pam Steele, Jodi Hassman, and Lynn Roseman

Thanks to Seagrass Boutique and Caroline’s Fashion Luxuries for dressing the models

Then there is the very popular “Key to the Closet”

They sold 100 – $100 keys to win what is in the closet. Each person that purchases a key will be given a blinky ring to wear through out the night. Guests try out their key to win fabulous prizes with values up to $5,000.

Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the event, and raise critical funds for the Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey. Thanks to Andre Flewellen who photographed this event for PCC.

