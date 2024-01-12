Loch Bar Has It’s Sea Legs

January 12, 2024 by HughE Dillon

Baltimore restaurateur Alex Smith addresses the crowd at the ribbon cutting, as developer Carl Dranoff looks on opening day October 12. Loch Bar is on the ground floor of his Arthaus condo building at Broad and Spruce Streets.

In October Loch Bar, a seafood house based in Baltimore, opened in Philadelphia at the corner of Broad and Spruce streets on the Avenue of the Arts. Andre Flewellen and I photographed the ribbon cutting and party. Since that time I have eaten there a dozen times.

Joe and Christine Sweeney

I’m a night owl. I like the nightlife, I like to boogie and that doesn’t always mean on the dance floor. I love the Philly vibe, smiles, laughter, and at Loch Bar I always find that.

Teri Vo,Anne , Marie Borns, Steve McGrath, and Deanna Frost

Plus they have live music but it’s not over whelming a conversation as you dine. It’s kinda a unique atmosphere. According to a Philadelphia Inquirer article: The live music — mainly solos or duos starting (during) dinnertime — plays into the Avenue of the Arts leitmotif. Arthaus is on the former site of Philadelphia International Records, where producers Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff created the sound of Philadelphia in the 1960s and ‘70s. The building was razed several years ago, making way for Arthaus. (Source)

Every time I go to Loch Bar, the bar is packed, and there’s always someone there I know. That’s a plus, especially since 4 square has ceased to exist.

Recently I ran into a few folks in the music industry at the bar: Luke Carlos O’Reilly, Eric Worthan and Durell Bottoms at Loch Bar. (12/28/23)

Chris Mullins, McGillin’s Ale House, David Blum, Montgomery McCracken and Bill Gehrman, board member of the Avenue of the Arts, and founder of EnRoute, was spotted celebrating the launch of the new Kimmel Center marketing project: NEWS: Ensemble Arts Philly Ensemble Arts Philly represents a wide variety of genres across the #KimmelCenter, #AcademyofMusic, and #MillerTheater in Philadelphia. The new brand from the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra for everything that you already know and love. For more information, visit www.EnsembleArtsPhilly.org

Sheila Hess, Philly’s City Rep, Michael DelBene, CEO Welcome America and Nicole Cashman, Ceo Cashman & Associates

Dr.Thanuja Hamilton and Lalitah Rocker

My favorite appetizer:

CRISPY POTATO SKINS & CAVIAR

horseradish cream, american caviar · 19

I love potato skins and now with the combination of caviar I’m in heaven for under $20

Frank Smrcka, Avenue of the Arts, Patrick Mullen, First Lady of the Avenue of the Arts, Laura Burkhardt, executive director, and Council Person Mark Squilla

Lauren Baumhotz, and Jacob Trachtenberg

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO

andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon

cup 9 | bowl 15

Tess & Scott Waldman

Chef Michael O’Halloran brings over 20 years of exceptional culinary having formerly worked as executive chef at The White Dog Café and Stella of New Hope.

Aly Green, Sharon Pinkenson, executive director GPFO and Lynn Rinaldi, General manager Lynn Rinaldi was chef-owner of Paradiso in South Philadelphia and recently did a stint at Dolce at the W Hotel.

People on my social media the other day were surprised when I raved about the fried chicken at Loch Bar. They were surprised it was on the menu. It was delicious. I’ve ordered it more than once on return trips. I also like the steak and the crab cake, which I just had on Wednesday night. So good. It comes with a choice of salad or fries. It’s January so I went with the salad.

I have had the fried lobster tail, so good. Never had it fried before.

Eric Settle, and Caron Graff

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday. Wouldn’t it be fun to do a Happy Hour crawl through Center City?

Marianne Harris and Barbara Gall of Art Haus Stop by to check out their units.

Philly’s night life mayor Raheem L.Manning and Salima Bradley checking out the night life at Loch Bar.

I think I am most excited about Loch Bar is it’s open later than most Center City restaurants ( another fav restaurant Steak 48 is across the street, but they close at 9ish most nights). It’s beautiful, there’s nothing like looking out of the expansive windows to see the ever changing movement on Broad Street. It’s great pre and post theater, and as I wrote last week Yannick Nézet-Séguin likes to head over after his gig at the orchestra, so you never know who might be on the scene. As for dining, I still have a long way to get thru the menu. I’m thinking the Seafood Tower is next on my dance card.

