Scenes from Historic Inaugural Day 2024

January 4, 2024 by HughE Dillon

Madam Cherelle Leslie Parker is the 100th — and first woman — mayor of Philadelphia.

Mayor Street used to say “It’s A New Day”, and it certainly was under his mayor ship. He worked on a lot of neighborhood initiatives, and promised to clean the streets and make sure the roads were plowed with each snowstorm, when it used to snow a lot in Philly. I feel that sentiment again, I feel like the City is down and out, ready to rise like Phoenix, and the right person is in office for Philly’s 2nd renaissance.

Garrett Snider, strategist and Madam Mayor Cherelle Parker at the Inauguration Party at the Fillmore

I have to confess, I didn’t know who Cherelle Parker was two years ago, I’m usually on top of these things, but I was busy covering the galas, openings and I never saw her there. AND she was busy building a career, making a difference and wasn’t attending the events I often cover. Thanks to Garrett Snider, who introduced me to her two years ago at a fundraiser for Steve & Cookies, on the Main Line, and said Cherelle will Philadelphia’s next Mayor. He was right.

After being sworn, newly nominated Council President Kenyatta Johnson hurries to his new office at City Hall on January 2, 2024, followed by his wife Dawn Chavous , honorary co-chair of the Inauguration and Vice Chair of the Education Subcommittee for the Mayor’s Transition Team. *Tonight is his gala, I have another event, but hopefully will swing by late.

I didn’t make it to the historic morning ceremonies, I needed to catch up on work I hadn’t attended to during the break. I did watch it streaming. I was excited to attend the parties held at City Hall that afternoon, as well as attend the Mayor’s first official press conference where she signed three executive orders. HERE

The hallway outside Council President Johnson’s office was festive and glamorous.

The tables were crowded with longtime supporters and friends.

Who enjoyed delicious food

It was nice to see so many former leaders like former councilwomen Janie Blackwell.

4th District Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr and Jazelle M. Jones, Public Servant |Dep Mgr Dir |Spec Events. Although the Mayor announced at the gala on Tuesday night, there would be a big announcement soon for her long time friend who has put in many years of service for the City.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas | At Large and family, It’s nice to see everyone’s family at this event as I usually only see the Councilmember alone at events.

Council member Mark Squilla was born and raised in our district, in the same neighborhood where he and his wife, Brigid, brought up their four children. – District 1, South Philly

Sen. Shariff Street, Micah Mahjoubian – Chief of Staff to Senator Sharif Street, Chris Bartlett Executive Director William Way Center, Judge Dan Anders (who married my husband and I in 2014)

Guests at the City Hall Celebrations

Edy Aurelia , Ashley Aurelia, and Helena Aurelio

Iami Richardson waving the State of Pennsylvania flag at the Inaugural Party.

