Scenes from Historic Inaugural Day 2024
Mayor Street used to say “It’s A New Day”, and it certainly was under his mayor ship. He worked on a lot of neighborhood initiatives, and promised to clean the streets and make sure the roads were plowed with each snowstorm, when it used to snow a lot in Philly. I feel that sentiment again, I feel like the City is down and out, ready to rise like Phoenix, and the right person is in office for Philly’s 2nd renaissance.
I have to confess, I didn’t know who Cherelle Parker was two years ago, I’m usually on top of these things, but I was busy covering the galas, openings and I never saw her there. AND she was busy building a career, making a difference and wasn’t attending the events I often cover. Thanks to Garrett Snider, who introduced me to her two years ago at a fundraiser for Steve & Cookies, on the Main Line, and said Cherelle will Philadelphia’s next Mayor. He was right.
I didn’t make it to the historic morning ceremonies, I needed to catch up on work I hadn’t attended to during the break. I did watch it streaming. I was excited to attend the parties held at City Hall that afternoon, as well as attend the Mayor’s first official press conference where she signed three executive orders. HERE
The hallway outside Council President Johnson’s office was festive and glamorous.
The tables were crowded with longtime supporters and friends.
Who enjoyed delicious food
It was nice to see so many former leaders like former councilwomen Janie Blackwell.