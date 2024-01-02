2023: Fav Parties, People and What’s Next

January 2, 2024 by HughE Dillon

Angela Parsons and Dave Spadaro Wedding at the Linc was one of my favorite events of the year – August 12, 2023.

I met the happy couple through my friend Jermaine Jenkins at the Happy Rooster one night about 2 years ago. I did know Dave before from being in the business, but got to know both of them much better at the Cheers like bar we occasionally meet at. I will be forever grateful to have attended such a beautiful , legendary event. It’s fitting that Dave proposed to Angela in the Eagles locker room the previous year, as Dave has worked with the Eagles for more than two decades.

A little antidote, one night at the Happy Rooster a girl came over to tell me how much her father loved me, and I was his hero. I had to break it to her, that I was not Dave Spadaro, he was standing about 10 feet away . I did do an intro for her…

Kicking off the winter social season: Boyz II Men Perform at 25th Anniversary Party at Hard Rock Café Philadelphia. Earlier this month they launched their new happy hour. Check out more photos at CBSPhilly.

One of the best new event spaces in Philly, not completely new, but now it’s finding it’s footing, is the 2300 Arena. The South Philadelphia venue was originally constructed in 1920 as a 58,408 square feet freight house.[ Is now used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. And even more recently held wedding, parties and events, like the one I attended earlier this year. The Liberty Museum Glass Gala. Better photos here

Theater opening nights are back, with red carpet arrivals and Opening Night Parties – this is the Philadelphia Theater Company‘s Opening night in October. Last night I saw Fat Ham at the Wilma Theater, and then afterwards there was a meet and greet with the cast. Please support local theater. They have a lot of fun programing surrounding their productions.

Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of the Avenue of the Arts (AAI), Pat Del Camp, AAI’s 30th Anniversary Gala is co-chair, honoree “Fat Ham” author James Ijames, AAI’s annual Visionary Award, Dr Thanuja Hamilton, MD, cAAI’s 30th Anniversary Gala is co-chair, Diane Semmingson, Board President.

I have been attending many of the Avenue of the Arts Gala’s over the year, but this year’s was extra special. AAI’s 30th Anniversary Gala co-chair’s Pat Del Camp and Dr. Thanuja Hamilton and their committee created a spectacular celebration at the W Hotel’s ballroom. Which was the first time I saw it. It’s narrow, long, with spectacular lighting. It was interesting how they built it, not boxy as most event spaces. I wish I was in on the planning to figure out how they came up with the design. The event was great. As you walked in the University of the Arts band greeted the guests. There were performances by the Arts Bank, the Kimmel Center, the Wilma Theatre, the High School for Creative & Performing Arts, The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, Brandywine Workshop, The Prince Theater and the Suzanne Roberts Theatre as well in between the program and dinner. I’m excited to see all the fabulousness coming up in the future for the Avenue, lead by Laura Burkhardt and Dianne Semingson

“We have so much to celebrate at our 30th,” says Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director, “but we aren’t resting on our laurels. We have our eye very much set on the future.” The Avenue of the Arts, Inc. is excited to present a sneak peek at its plans for the future of the Avenue at the Anniversary Gala. “We have been working with Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm since 2022 to reimagine the Avenue, in what we’re calling the Avenue of the Arts 2.0 – a greener, more aesthetically-pleasing, more pedestrian-friendly streetscape with additional opportunities for live outdoor performances.”

Angélique Kidjo and Renée Fleming backed by the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.



I’ve always loved the extravaganza of a gala. The fashion, entertainment, excitement and the Kimmel Cultural Center’s galas never disappoint. In 2023

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus joined together in a new gala celebration to benefit the great stages of the Academy of Music, the Miller Theater, and the Kimmel Center.



BTW I hear Yannick has been frequenting one of my favorite new Philly eateries Loch Bar. It’s open late, and a perfect wind down spot after an orchestra performance or any other cultural event on the Avenue of the Arts. Spotted Durrel Bottoms, Eric Wortham, Luke Carlos Reilly, the Dranoff’s and Djefisah Penn there as well.

The return to glamour continues as the Rittenhouse Ball has returned to the Square, under the big tent.

June Armstrong, Operations Director of Friends of Rittenhouse, Cherelle Parker, Mayor of Philadelphia, Laura LaRosa , Friends of Rittenhouse Board President and Garrett Snider, philanthropist at the Friends of Rittenhouse Ball

The Return of Street Festivals: Renee wanted to support her neighborhood East Passyunk as they kicked off their new Music Festival featuring talent from around Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Ballet Opening Night Gala, The Philadelphia Orchestra Opening Night Galas. How I missed the beautiful table settings, and elegant decor.

The Juvenile Justice Fundraiser held at the Constitution Center with Independence Hall as the backdrop.

Always a diverse, beautiful event is the annual Barnes Art Ball held every fall. I love love love covering it.

Suits and Sazeracs will officially kick-off Henry A. Davidsen’s Suit Drive Challenge to support local nonprofit Career Wardrobe

The best event to happen to Philadelphia in 2023, was Philly declaring Rocky Day on December 2, and Sylvester Stallone appearing in person. Finally so many fans, locally and from around the world got to see their hero in person. It was a great day despite the rain.

Teresa Giudice poses for photos at a meet and greet at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City It’s been a joy for me to work with them over the past year. They partnered with Bob Kelly and Kelly Kidz to distribute toys to the children at St Christopher Hospital shortly before Christmas.

Another phenomenon happening post pandemic is the emergence of the empty nester influencers, mid life re surgence on the social scene.



Leading the pack is seasoned traditional media personality is Jen Su a trailblazer on the social scene, with years of experience on the international media field, philanthropic, board member, who also creating coveted social scenes like the celebration of her birthday. She hosted a birthday party/ fashion show at the Main Line hot spot, Rosalie last August. Partnering with Main Line Today magazine, her guests wore red, her favorite color. You can still find her covering national events like the Grammy’s, NYFW and movie premiers, and the Golden Globes this weekend. If you want to be an insider, definitely follow her.

What I love about her, she is a fashionista wearing incredible fashion (her favs Conrad Booker, and van Cleve) when covering red carpet events, and isn’t shy about jumping the velvet rope and getting papped by the paparazzi herself.

Speaking of Main Line Today and Fashionista, another on the scene empty nester fluencer: Jennifer Lyn Robinson. An inspirational speaker, a proud plus size fashionista is in the January issue of Main Line Today. I am honored to be featured as the “Local Fashionista.” My featured ensemble includes a @tedbaker dress, earrings by @papershaperbyjulie, and bag and shoes by @lisilerchbungalowboutique.

Cheers to 2024, more events, more James Beard award winning restaurants, campaigns to attract visitors to enjoy Philadelphia. Follow along at Visit Philadelphia who does a darn good job at keeping us informed about what’s to come.

Thanks for bearing with me this past year. The Social Seasons was overwhelming and I wasn’t able to post on chitchat as much as I had in the past. Going forward I will post at least 4 times a week, to keep you informed. Hi to the new subscribers, about 1000 this past year. You can also follow me on Instagram and Twitter where I post several times a day. LOVE YOU!!

