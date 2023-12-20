Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to Donate Hundreds of Toys to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for Kelly’s Kidz

December 20, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President George Goldhoff,, Mrs Claus and Santa, and Bob Kelly, Kelly Kidz

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in partnership with the non-profit Kelly’s Kidz, will be facilitating a massive toy donation to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children on Monday, December 18th. The donation will be distributed to patients and families of patients being treated at the hospital this holiday season.

Toys, pajamas, blankets have been collected at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City all month, with hundreds of donations made for this incredible cause. On 12/18, a toy donation event will see the lobby of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia filled with these gifts, presented by Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President George Goldhoff, St. Christopher’s Hospital, and Kelly’s Kidz.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President George Goldhoff,, and Bob Kelly, Kelly Kidz

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is a 188-bed facility providing exceptional care to children from across the Philadelphia region. Founded in 1875, the hospital has more than 200 physicians who are pediatric experts, and offers a wide array of specialties. St. Christopher’s is home to one of only three Level 1 pediatric trauma centers in Pennsylvania, a Level 4 neonatal intensive care unit—the highest level­—and the only pediatric burn center between New York and Baltimore. The hospital is a Magnet® designated facility­—the gold standard of nursing—and is one of the largest pediatric medical training centers in the country.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is committed to giving back to the community. Since opening in the summer of 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has donated to over 500 charities. Hard Rock has also provided hundreds of in-kind donations to support their partner’s events which include overnight hotel stays, concert tickets, spa & dining experiences. This is the hotel’s 3rd year donating to St. Christopher’s Children Hospital for the holiday season in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz.

