Michael Jordan Down The Shore Spotted Wearing … Shazam Films in Philly

July 14, 2021 by HughE Dillon

(Sorry to my readers I was MIA for a few days, I was at the beach with friends and family, in Margate, Ventnor and Longport, then I went to a hospitality conference. More on that later this week.)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is down the shore this week. In recent years he’s become quite the legend in sports fishing, having won million dollar tournaments, which brings him to AC this week as he’s participating in the Jimmy Johnson A.C. Championship Fishing Week July 12-17, 2021. Winner gets a ring as well. His boat, the 8o foot Viking Catch 23 is parked at the Golden Nugget marina. (Sean Brace)

He’s staying at the Borgata. No word on if he’s tried the new restaurant the American Bar & Grille, it’s delicious!! BTW he puts his money where is mouth is, he was spotted by wearing Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott (Thanks for tagging me @afeldz)

Thanks to my reader who sent me the video. Ironically I had just met him at a Scott O’Neil book signing at Fitler Club a few weeks ago, and he introduced himself. He didn’t even post it himself. So grateful I got to share it with everyone. Wow word really got out in the small town of Margate, the Wawa was bike free for about an hour. How about Jordan accepting a cigar from a fan, that was trusting. What’s happening with Margate, first Joel Embiid spends June there with his fiance and baby, now Jordan. It is the hot spot. Glad to see Jordan could snag a reservation at the popular Steve & Cookie’s, it’s fairly booked up for the summer. Wonder if he had the ugly tomato salad? Now who’s going to get me a photo or video of Tom Brady, rumor has it he’s fishing in this tournament too. (Speaking of Wawa, an anonymous reader told me George Conway [Kellyanne’s husband} was spotted at Club Wa over the weekend, Club Wa I hear is the nickname parents gave the Wawa on Washington Ave in Margate, where all their kids hang out.)

Here is his aircraft parked in ACY pic.twitter.com/DzNdZ7E97b — Doug Banscher (@DougBanscher) July 14, 2021 Updated, someone sent me a photo of his plane. How cool is this…

Philly Wood still going strong. Last week I mentioned Shazam was in town looking for extras for a few scenes they were filming for the sequel. The movie is set in Philly, but strangely films in Toronto. I caught them the last time they filmed in town for the original HERE. Anyway. thanks to a reader who tipped me off to a low flying helicopter near Columbus Park in South Philly.

I was on East Passyunk in my car wondering where I should grab dinner when I got her text. I had seen the low flying helicopter my self so when she text and thought there was some kinda news happening , it wasn’t that far for me to go check out myself. She was right, it was newsworthy. It was movie news. Lucky for me I ran into a few readers who filled me in that they had gotten notices that Shazam would be filming in the park that day.

I was going to go back at night for the filming, but caught the same helicopter filming exteriors on the Parkway. No word on whether they were filming on the Art Museum Steps, there was a storm brewing. Guess these folds were on a tight schedule cause they filmed despite the electrical storm nearby.

Surprised to see Fox & The Hound close. They made it all the way through the pandemic. I just stopped in about a month ago to grab a burger and they were open. Thanks to Mike Saks who tipped me off to this on Sunday (he’s great, he’s getting ready for the Broad Street Run and gets all the scoops as he trains), but I was away. PHL Business Journal mentioned that the restaurant is no longer listed at a location on the parent companies website. I think it’s time we get a Chickie & Pete’s in town!! Have a great day, thanks again to all my readers for the tips, you make Philly Chit Chat fun. Thanks also for allowing me to pass them on to Fox29 and CBSPhilly…. July is my 10th Anniversary with Fox29!!

