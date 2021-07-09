The Leeds Estate Is On The Market

July 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon





Every decade or so, the magnificent Leeds House in West Mt Airy comes on the market, and you’re in luck it’s on the market now as the owners want to return to their hometown. The home was built for noted industrialist Morris Leeds, an inventor and founder of the company that became Leeds & Northrup, the first American manufacturer of quality scientific research and testing instruments. The English style home built in 1931, but has been updated over the years as you will see in the following photos, while maintaining it’s charm.

This home underwent a major restoration in 2008/2009 giving it a new state-of-the-art kitchen, seven new bathrooms, central air and an in-law suite with two bathrooms, kitchen and a separate entrance.

James McFadden of Kurfiss gave me the tour of the home with exquisite detail, which I couldn’t possibly remember but you can appreciate through these photos. I really was stunned by the intricate details of the original ironwork by Samuel Yellin





The two-and-a-half-story stair hall measures twenty-one-feet square and is capped with a soaring timbered ceiling. Nine concrete steps with the original Yellin handrail lead down to the hall and to passageways forming the main axis of the house. To the southwest are the dining room and covered porch; to the northeast, the library and study. The living room lies perpendicular to the axis, jutting out to the northwest above the dramatic landscape. To the south, an extensive two-story ell houses the kitchen and other original service quarters. Guests heading up from the front landing climb thirteen steps to the second story, where the Yellin railing continues along the balcony. The upper hall grants access to four en suite bedrooms, a sewing room, and, beyond the master bedroom, a sitting room that is one of the most majestic spaces in the house.



Everywhere, towering cast-stone-cased windows with thick lead muntins shed natural light onto floors of local Enfield tile or oak and onto paneled or plaster walls. (source)





To see more about your country estate so close to Center City check out the listing here.

James McFadden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) I did do a fun video for Instagram. Check it out the tour as I wandered around the historic home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

