The Leeds Estate Is On The Market
Every decade or so, the magnificent Leeds House in West Mt Airy comes on the market, and you’re in luck it’s on the market now as the owners want to return to their hometown. The home was built for noted industrialist Morris Leeds, an inventor and founder of the company that became Leeds & Northrup, the first American manufacturer of quality scientific research and testing instruments. The English style home built in 1931, but has been updated over the years as you will see in the following photos, while maintaining it’s charm.
The two-and-a-half-story stair hall measures twenty-one-feet square and is capped with a soaring timbered ceiling. Nine concrete steps with the original Yellin handrail lead down to the hall and to passageways forming the main axis of the house. To the southwest are the dining room and covered porch; to the northeast, the library and study. The living room lies perpendicular to the axis, jutting out to the northwest above the dramatic landscape. To the south, an extensive two-story ell houses the kitchen and other original service quarters. Guests heading up from the front landing climb thirteen steps to the second story, where the Yellin railing continues along the balcony. The upper hall grants access to four en suite bedrooms, a sewing room, and, beyond the master bedroom, a sitting room that is one of the most majestic spaces in the house.