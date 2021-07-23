The Philly POPS Christmas in July

July 23, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Christmas in July marks the on-sale date for tickets to the POPS’ well-attended Christmas concert series at the Kimmel Center in December – Philadelphia’s favorite holiday tradition, this year featuring Broadway and West End Star Scarlett Strallen and Broadway legend and Philly native Hugh Panaro (Swoon, the Phantom, in the Opera). Additionally, The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform its annual one-night-only Christmas Celebration, featuring its traditional performance of The Harlem Nutcracker at Penn Live Arts on December 18, 2021.

For the seventh annual Christmas in July, The Philly POPS gave tablets to children of members of the military, PAL, and Philadelphia Fire Departments. The events of the past year made clear the need, and with these tablets, the POPS looks to make learning possible for students, wherever they are.

As part of this event, the POPS give away free tickets, including tickets to A Philly POPS Christmas and two full season subscriptions on the POPS website and social media platforms (starting 7/23/21, ending 7/30/21).





Christmas in July also serves to announce the eighth annual I’ll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert on December 3. This invitation-only concert provides free tickets to the families of military, veterans, police officers and firefighters and honors their commitment to service and our nation’s traditions and values.

