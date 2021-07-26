Congrats Are In Order….Spotted Antoni and Paulina Porizkova in Philly

July 26, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I think they’re Egret’s, at Ocean City Bird Rookery. (see below)

Thank you to all my readers, folks on the street, family, friends and especially Mike Toub for making my birthday so special. This year I hope to accomplish decade old bucket list items I never really attempted. One is to learn to cook, which means dinner parties, game nights, conversation and a clean house, LOL. AND knowing the names of the birds I’ve been shooting for fun the past few years. I went to my first Bird Meetup last week, and it was fun. I’ll write about it this week. Let’s see what our friends and neighbors are up to, so many well wishes to give…all photos which don’t concern me borrowed from subjects SM, if they want them removed just ask.









My Favs, Memories of Margate with Jerry Blavat and D’Angelo’s Restaurant where Sal serenaded the table with several songs.

Congratulations Brendan and Josh!! “It’s official!!! After our relationship surviving putting together many pieces of ikea furniture over the years without killing each other we decided to get married at a small gathering at our place. We never could have done this all without our families and friends! Thank you all!!! – Josh Michael

Congrats to Alex and Mike on their engagement, ironically coinciding with fellow Instagram influencer

@tusksandtails > Congrats Ashlee Favro and Josh Krantz on your engagement as well!!

Spotted in Rittenhouse Square Antoni Porowski on my birthday July 23, 2021, but surprisingly not here for me. He was attended wedding with his man Kevin Harrington.

In the meantime, my friend Nicole Michalik, aka Nik the Web Chick was on the case trying to figure out why he was in town. I mentioned to her that a reader of mine mentioned a wedding happening in Macy’s on Saturday and thought it’d be fun to shoot for PCC, (with a reception at night at the Crystal Tea Room) which I couldn’t make as I was down the shore for my family reunion. She headed there Saturday morning to sleuth it out with her bestie Joe McCollum. The dynamic duo was unable to uncover the mysterious nuptials.

Porowski’s boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, kevharrington noted on his Instagram…Harrington is from the area and it seems that a couple of his friends were married this weekend.

2 weddings, 1 weekend, 0 glasses of water before falling asleep last night so I am now a raisin @bern_fahey@sheagirl34 #philly#weddings



The Shea wedding took place last year, and on Saturday the reception was held at the place where she and her husband Alex Johnson met, the Manayunk Brewing Company.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington were in our area earlier this month spending the July 4th weekend in Sea Isle City, and last Christmas spent it with Harrington’s family in Bucks County. There they were spotted outside Bucks County Playhouse as well as shopping at Peddler’s Village.

Competing for height with the Philadelphia City Hall, a magnificent building , once the tallest structure in the world. It is still the tallest standing Masonic structure in the US. (Meaning it has no steel support beams.)

@cityofphiladelphia #phillycityhall (BTW City Hall Tours exterior tours happening now, interior tours star August 3, but the observation tower is not open yet.)

This morning I was watching everyone’s favorite news magazine show Fox 29’s Good Day, they mentioned model, Paulina Porizkova posted this shot of her standing in front of City Hall. As reported by us both a few weeks ago, Paulina, most famously lately of being left out of the will of her husbands Ric Ocasek (truly a case of beauty and the beast, the beast was a musical genius) after they separated a few years earlier, even though they remained close, and she took care of him in his last weeks of life. (BTW I have to admire the admiration of the Daily Mail, which has published at least one glowing article a week on Paulina) OK now to this latest spotting. I believe this was a photo dump, and taken a few weeks ago, even though this is one of her favorite dresses.

Photos in Philly June 11

Last night Paulina spent a beautiful night with her son and his family in LA. We’re glad Paulina loves Philly so much, and hope she will visit again soon.

