Elyssa Friedland Book Signing & Nosh at The Borscht Belt

Last month Bucks County native Nick Liberato, star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue and, most recently, Netflix’s Restaurants on the Edge opened a restaurant with 618 Hospitality Group business partners, Michael Dalewitz (The Mindful Mentor), and Steve Lau (owner of Stockton Market where the deli is located) just across from New Hope, Pa, in the equally adorable Stockton, NJ.





I photographed the opening where friends, family and business associates in the community including nearby Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce, were on hand to celebrate the big day. Nick Liberato in his signature bowler hat, and Mike Dalewitz in blue cap cut the ribbon to The Borscht Belt at the Stockton Market June 18.

“Nick has the ability to not only raise the standard and get the quality high on the classics, but to create a whole new element into this genre of food,” Dalewitz said. “It hasn’t been done before, and it’s exciting what you can do when it’s really a top-tier chef coming in and focusing on this the same way you would focus on lamb chops.”





What’s on your agenda tomorrow? How about a book signing with Award-Winning Novelist, Elyssa Friendland, showcases her new novel about the Catskills resorts at The Borscht Belt Delicatessen? Head to the Bucks County Herald for more in depth article on the new deli. Ticket Info Here If you can’t make that, definitely add the https://theborschtbelt.com/ to your summer day trip…. ChitChat with you tomorrow.

