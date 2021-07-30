HughE Around Town…

July 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hello Friday. WOW the summer is unofficially half over since it’s the end of July. I’ve spent a great amount of time down the shore in June and July. Thanks to my family, and friend AJ for giving me a place to rest my head and really enjoy the sun, sand and water this Cancer/Leo craves.

I had a great birthday week, spent with friends and family, dined at favorite spots D’Angelo’s on 20th Street where owner Sal D’Angelo broke out his guitar and sang Happy Birthday. Then the following day Thanuja hosted had a birthday lunch with her parents, AJ and I at Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill,

before we all met up the next day at AJ’s house in Ventnor for a fun weekend which included dancing all night long at Memories of Margate with Joe Tordella, Miguel Martinez-Valle and Raymond Smeriglio.

Monday night we celebrated Geno Vento’s 50th Birthday at Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Hammonton. I had never heard of it, but everyone I mentioned it to raved about it, and it was delicious. I had seafood, which was delicious, but I wish I had the Chicken Parm which Mike had. What was I thinking at the best Italian place in South Jersey?

Tuesday I headed back down the shore to spend time with my mom and family. We went to the Harriet Tubman Museum, which is owned by the same owners of the Chalfonte Hotel where my family stayed, and my nephew works.

I had no idea that Cape May was part of the Underground Railway. Last summer I learned about Lancaster Pa being part of the Underground Railway as well. I am glad these stories are coming to light, as I was never taught this in school.

Last night I went to to Urban Village Brewing Company at the Piazza. It seems the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA) has joined forces with Philadelphia-based Urban Village Brewing Company to create a limited-edition PA Preferred® CHOMPING AT THE BIT IPA.

I guess I could have found a complete six pack but this will do

As part of the partnership, every six-pack of CHOMPING AT THE BIT IPA sold will support efforts to ethically ensure the proper care, rehoming, and training of retired horses at Turning for Home, a non-profit adoption program .

Then I headed to the 2300 Arena for the Tony Luke, Jr. album release party for his debut album “Strong In Broken Places” dedicated to his son. I will be doing a separate post on this event next week. Really proud of my long time friend who hasn’t had it easy. This album is dedicated to his son, Tony III who died of a heroin overdose 4 years ago. It was a chock full of fun this week.

I didn’t make it to my friend Vasiliki Tsiouris’ Big Beautiful Greek Wedding in Greece to her beau Vasilios Balis, but she was kind enough to send this joyous photo to me, and I was so happy so many of my friends made it to the wedding. Congratulations to a beautiful couple, love to you both forevermore…. have a great weekend friends.

