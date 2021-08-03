Philadelphia Mimosa Crawl at Xfinity Live

August 3, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Mimosa Crawl is next Sunday August 15th, at Xfinity Live! l! Unfortunately it is sold out!! BUT don’t fret, you still have a chance to go as they’re having a contest. Before I give you the details, check out photos from their re opening party last month taken by PhillyChiChat team photographer…

Talya Hailey who celebrated her birthday yesterday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Here she is with her baby girl.









Xfinity Live! reopened in May after the pandemic closed it temporarily, and celebrated with an official party in July. The South Philadelphia bar and restaurant complex welcomed customers back with entertainment, popular bites from eateries like Geno’s Steaks, Chickie & Pete’s, Victory Beer Hall, Lorenzo & Sons Pizza and PBR Philly. The game watching experience that Xfinity is known for in the shadow of Philly’s sports stadiums plans to host many summer events at the complex.

FIVE LUCKY WINNERS!

Chance to win (2) tickets to Mimosa Crawl taking place on Sunday, August 15 at Xfinity Live! Enter before August 7!!

