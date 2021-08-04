Sora Pool Club Celebrates Summer

August 4, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Today is almost like a reset for summer, it’s a cloudy, dreary day in the middle of the summer, a perfect day to celebrate the summer pool party I photographed a few weeks ago at the Sora Pool Club at Presidential City . The Post Brothers Presidential City apartment complex has always been one of my favorites. It’s in the City, not in congested Center City, but on the edge of Fairmount Park and MLK drive and 76, for quick access downtown. PLUS it’s the complex is in a park like setting, probably good bird watching too, A sprawling property resort, with a magnificent gym, spa, three distinct pools: a 75-foot lap pool for swimming, a central lounge pool that features both partly immersed lounge chairs and a dry seating enclosure, and a kid-friendly wading pool. There are also dog exercise tracks, a Zen garden, cabanas, poolside chaise lounges with complimentary towel service, several lounge seating areas, two hot tubs and two outdoor kitchens, each with four grilling stations.





This year, is a special year we’re all experiencing together. I’ve covered the Sora Summer Pool Party before but this year was extra special, some of the people I met were experiencing their first time out, socializing in a year. Nearly every event I’ve been to I’ve noticed the joy!!





I’ve also noticed people wearing bright colors, which is a dream come true for me. If you’re a long time reader, you know I’ve been asking folks to bring the color, and after a year like 2020 people are ready to live in color!!

The Post Brothers were really visionaries in their developments, with creating a fun, resort, atmosphere targeting a younger audience with community rooms, game rooms, and everyone one of their properties has a magnificent pool, most with multiple pools like this one, the one at the Piazza, and their new spot The Popular, which is a salt water pool as well.





This years theme for the Sora Summer party was “Hang Ten”, as in chillax here at Sora pool, it’s a relaxing vibe, says Kate Marlys, Philly Pr Girl, and the Post Brothers PR told me as she gave me a tour around the property.

Presidential City is accepting new residents, here’s where to go to get some INFO It’s not supposed to rain today, and with temps in the 70s, it’s definitely a good day for a walk around the block. See you tomorrow here!! Thanks so much for subscribing to PhillyChitChat, I see since June 1st we’ve gotten another 1,000 subscribers. I really appreciate you!!

