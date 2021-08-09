PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WELCOME BACK FANS TO LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

August 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, Stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles excitedly welcome fans back home to Lincoln Financial Field, beginning with the first of two public practices one happened yesterday, Sunday, August 8, the next one on Sunday, August 22. Tickets are on sale for $10 – with all proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation – and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Eagles President Don Smolenski

“We are thrilled to welcome Eagles fans home to Lincoln Financial Field,” said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. “We are all looking forward to hearing a chorus of 70,000 people singing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ this season. For generations – from Franklin Field to the Vet, and now at Lincoln Financial Field – there has been an incredible bond between the fans and the team. That connection was dearly missed this past year and we cannot wait to have Eagles fans bring their passion and energy to spark Lincoln Financial Field back to life.

Cool story from #Eagles President Don Smolenski: He saw 2 Locals Brewing featured in @PhillyInquirer and one of the owners was wearing an Eagles hat so he reached out. Now they are pouring their brews at the Linc. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/mHgZh0mZ89 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 6, 2021

Norman Vossschulte – Director of Fan Experience

As part of Lincoln Financial Field’s official reopening, its signature gameday experience will offer new and reimagined club spaces, amenities, fan activations, and Aramark concessions. On Friday, August 6, the Eagles hosted a stadium tour for media to showcase some of these enhanced features that Lincoln Financial Field will now be offering, and I attended.

The press conference before the tour

Know Before You Go The Eagles are on top of keeping you safe:

It is Lincoln Financial Field policy that guests do not come to the game if they have COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

The CDC strongly recommends that all fans who are not fully vaccinated wear a face covering unless they are eating or drinking. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear one outdoors. However, the City of Philadelphia Health Department strongly recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a face covering in all public indoor places.

Numerous TORK hand sanitizer stations are available throughout Lincoln Financial Field. Fans and staff are encouraged to frequently sanitize and wash their hands.

Smoking is prohibited at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans are encouraged to download the free COVID Alert PA app to help with contact tracing efforts.

Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy





Jameson Bar (Section 105/106 on the main concourse)

The branded whiskey bar will feature six signature cocktails and will be open to fans 21 and older.

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, Stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

Definitely one of my favorite spots, watching the game on the field, in the end zone. Now that would be thrilling. A birds eye view of the game, plus all the action in the stands, a private bathroom nearby and food:

DraftKings Field Club

Offers a true VIP experience and exclusive game day access featuring a sideline pen in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space, and more.

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, Stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

Then there’s the new Fox Bet Lounge, located right next to the players entrance into the Linc. If you’re not too cool for school you can wave to them as they head to work, that’s if you notice as you enjoy your beverages and food at the all inclusive membership club. Prices start at $5,500 a year, per seat you already have a season ticket for in the stands.

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, Stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field. The 2nd level VIP area at Fox Bet Lounge. (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, Stadium tour at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by John Geliebter/Philadelphia Eagles)

In the photo on the right, there’s a double window, mirror in the center. THAT lets you watch the post game press conference, while enjoying your all inclusive beverages and food. Now that is cool.





New Menu Offerings

Two Locals Brewing Company (Section 132)

The Pierogie Place (Section 125)

Philip’s Steaks (Section 101)

Love & Honey Fried Chicken (Section 108)

Grilled Korean Chicken Sandwich (Club Level Markets)

Returning Favorites

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries (available at 21 locations)

Tony Luke’s Roast Pork Italian (Section 112)

Zac’s Burgers (Section 110)

Popcorn for the People (Club Level Markets)

Bassets BBQ (Pepsi Plaza)

McNally’s Tavern (Pepsi Plaza)

Philly Fry (Section 113)

Quick & Carmichael BBQ (Club Level Action Stations and Section 134)

Fuku (Section 114)

Vegan Po’ Boy (Sections 120, 216, and Club Level Markets)



Meet ME AT:

LifeBrand Gate

LifeBrand, a rising tech start-up from West Chester, received naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field’s Northeast Gate as part of a new sponsorship agreement in April 2021. (which is adjacent to Pepsi Plaza. PS PhillyChitChat is always looking for sponsors or advertisements. I like the sound of Pepsi PhillyChitChat.) All this talk of food, is making me hungry. I can’t wait to go back to the Linc and enjoy some more Pierogies and Love & Honey Chicken!!

