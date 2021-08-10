IBX Foundation Sponsors Phila School District Back-to-School Bus Tour

August 10, 2021 by HughE Dillon

To help the community prepare for a successful return to full, in-person learning on August 31, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) jointly announced with the School District of Philadelphia the first-ever Back-to-School Bus Tour last Friday at the School District location on Broad Street.

The Tour, which is funded by the Foundation, will provide critical back-to-school information and services to students and families, including free required childhood immunizations.

Dr. William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. Superintendent, SDP and Lorina Marshall Blake, President, Independence Blue Cross Foundation standing inside The School District of Philadelphia Welcome Back Bus.

Stephen Fera is executive vice president of public affairs at Independence Blue Cross, Sheila Hess, City Rep and Mayor Jim Kenney

Kicking off on August 9 at the Jardel Recreation Center, the specially-wrapped buses will visit 31 neighborhoods through August 27.

At each stop, students and families will have an opportunity to meet with School District of Philadelphia Street Team Ambassadors who will share details for pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade registration and assist with signing up for the Parent Portal. Students will also be able to receive a free backpack and school supplies.









What’s in the bag, lip balm, a water bottle, hand sanitizer and info on school policies as well as vaccinations needed to attend school, which were being administered for free, plus physicals to play athletics. A complete list of the Back-to-School Bus Tour stops and the latest back-to-school updates can be found at philasd.org/ringthebell.





Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) is a private, corporate charitable foundation that was established in 2011 with a mission to lead sustainable solutions that improve the health and well-being of the community. The Foundation has awarded more than $48M in grants to nonprofits and academic institutions in the southeastern Pennsylvania region whose programs and services address access to care, the health care workforce, and nonprofit sustainability.

Have a great school year!!

