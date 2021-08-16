National Thrift Store Day: 8/17/21

August 16, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hello PCC readers. Sorry about last week, I took a little breather for a few days. Hope you had a great weekend.

Recently I’ve discovered a cool thrift store in our area called 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore. (They contacted me to work on a project, which wasn’t a good fit.) They have several stores in our area, including one in Pennsauken next to one of my favorite SNJ restaurants the Pub. I went to that store last week after talking to their marketing person, seeing their items as I needed a different new camera bag, I bought a few books as well.

This week I headed to their newest store in our area, located in Fairless Hills, Buck County. A 44,000 square foot flagship store, located at 330 Commerce Boulevard in the Court at Oxford Valley. They were having their end of the summer bash with 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories. The place was packed, but you’d never know it as these stores are very spacious.

At the opening of the store in May, 2nd Ave Thrift Superstores CEO Tony Peressini told the Bucks County Local “We are excited to open this flagship location which will meet a rapidly growing customer base of shoppers who have lacked a convenient opportunity to shop the premiere thrift experience that 2nd Ave offers,” said . “Used clothing is the eighth largest U.S. export and at 2nd Ave we recycle all unsold clothing and household items, freeing landfills from millions of pounds of waste annually. Our efforts benefit local and national economies through job creation and our mission to be an integral part of the community and serve as the go-to for high quality secondhand clothing and household items needed in the area.”





National Thrift Shop Day, is celebrated tomorrow on August 17; it’s all about supporting local thrift shops and raising awareness for charitable organizations. Thrift shops aim to help those most vulnerable in communities and give back to the needy. Head to 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore to celebrate, today and tomorrow.





2nd Avenue Thrift Superstore Instagram

Their prices are really amazing. Clothes, jewelry, books, household items, better than reasonably priced, very affordable. Nice clothing as well. They have dressing rooms and rest rooms for those long shopping trips.

More than 10,000 pieces of merchandise will be added to its sales floor each day including: clothing, shoes, housewares, jewelry, games, books, vinyls and much more. Check out this link to visit a 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore near you, and you can be sure I’ll be bringing you more fun shopping excursions soon . I have a few more shopping items on my list, like dishes, books etc.

