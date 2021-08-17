Rebuild PHL: Philly’s Soda Tax at Work

August 17, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Sorry readers and the many people I photographed over the past 2 weeks, I haven’t done a lot of posts lately as I was distracted by a personal issue. It’s not a health thing, just a growth thing. I’ll catch up this week. Thanks

Its a little cloudy today, which was not the case last Tuesday when I attended another great ribbon cutting of a Philadelphia Park & Rec playground which had be rebuilt by proceeds from the sugar tax. Several Parks & Rec have gotten the Rebuild PHL make over but this is the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center at 5801 Kingsessing Ave.

Press Release: Mayor Kenney joined the Philadelphia Union Foundation, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, City officials and community members to celebrate the opening of the renovated athletic courts and one brand new soccer mini-pitch at Francis J. Myers Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia.

A part of the City of Philadelphia’s Rebuild Initiative, an historic investment in public spaces, this first phase of the F.J. Myers Recreation Center project represents a transformational partnership between the City, the Philadelphia Union Foundation and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer to expand the impact of Rebuild investments. Together, the Union Foundation and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer committed more than one million dollars to build 15 mini soccer pitches and two full-size signature fields across Philadelphia, further nurturing Philadelphia’s great appreciation for soccer.

“When we first announced the Rebuild Initiative, we knew it would invigorate the Philadelphia community to join us in supporting vital public spaces,” said Mayor Kenney. “The new soccer mini-pitch and renovated athletic courts are a shining example of what shared investment accomplishes.





The event also marks the first stage of a much-needed investment in Francis J. Myers Rec Center, a six-acre-plus park at 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue that has long served as a cornerstone for Southwest Philly. About $350,000 was invested into the first phase of the project, and in the fall, Rebuild will begin the community-engagement stage of a full renovation of the center and surrounding property. (Inquirer)





“We are so pleased with the incredible new amenities now available to the community here at F.J. Myers,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner. “New outdoor courts and fields are in demand in South West Philly and across the City. Partnerships like this allow our Parks & Rec system to better support local youth athletics programs and meet the growing demand for more places to play, learn, and grow right here in the City.”

REBUILD is a historic investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in neighborhood parks, recreation centers and libraries across Philadelphia. Proposed in Mayor Jim Kenney’s first budget as a part of his vision for a more equitable Philadelphia, Rebuild’s promise to acknowledge history, engage the community and invest intentionally seeks to uplift pivotal community spaces, empower neighborhoods, and promote economic opportunity through diversity and inclusion.

Raymond Smeriglio, Director of Communications | City of Philadelphia, Office of Rebuild hands off the ribbon cutting scissors to a co worker who will secure them for the next fabulous Rebuild ribbon cutting for Parks & Rec!! Thanks Philly for your support. I’ll continue to buy my 20oz diet Coke for $2.25, I know I should just by the 64oz bottle for only $2.99 but it doesn’t fit in my car cup holder or maybe drink more water as my dietician tells me.

