Scenes from Diner en Blanc 2021 (opps wrote 2020 at first)

August 18, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Co-Hosts and organizers of Diner en Blanc Philadelphia Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran pose at one of several photo stations at the Annual Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, Aug., 12, 2021. These two women, attended a Diner en Blanc in the late 00s, and worked together to bring it here in 2012 for our enjoyment.

Dîner en Blanc was started in Paris in 1988 by a man who wanted to meet his friends for dinner in a public place. He asked them all to wear white so they would be able to find each other. 30 years later it is still a celebration of diversity, friendships, and encourages making new connections. Last Thursday, despite the record heat, nearly 3,000 attended the Philadelphia version. The last time it was held was in 2019 with a record of 6,000 Philadelphians.

16th and Chestnut

Pine and Broad

Diner Attendees dress in white and bring their own picnic and white table settings to a secret location. Here they wait at designated locations waiting for the call to bring them to the final destination.





Guests must bring a table, two (white, of course) chairs, and a white tablecloth. You can bring your own picnic basket of food or you have the option to pre-order food that can be picked up at the caterer site.









2019



















To see more photos I took from Diner en Blanc Philadelphia head to : Philly Voice CBSPhilly

Philly Metro Philadelphia Tribune and look for photos in print in Mainline Today and Philly Style Magazine in the fall.

Le Dîner en Blanc was happy to align with the following organizations for this year’s event. Feast Your Eyes Catering delicious cuisine with a plethora of dining options like cheese plates, entrees, and dessert samplers were a few of the menu options for a tasteful evening. Petit Jardin en Ville returned to offer flower bouquets. One Hope is a proud partner of the Friends of Rittenhouse Square. Le Dîner en Blanc guests were encouraged to buy a bottle of wine from One Hope, an online wine store that donates a portion of their sales to organizations that provide access to clean water, hunger relief, health research, and education. To Keep Up to Date on Event Announcements, Visit philadelphia.dinerenblanc.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

