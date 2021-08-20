Mainline Today Restaurant Week Kick Off Party and Info To Deliciousness

August 20, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Kris Flynn, Main Line Today stands by a mock front page of Mainline Today magazine’s Dining on the Main Line issue at the Willows Park Preserve Mansion in Radnor.

The Main Line Today Team

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a brand-new 14-day event that runs from August 23rd to September 5th at top dining destinations on the Main Line and in the Western Suburbs (f Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties). Restaurants will serve up specially priced 3-course lunch and dinner menus, and offer a variety of dining situations, from indoor to outdoor, take-out to dine-in, and delivery. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity).

Main Line Today and Today Media hosted a kick off party on Tuesday at the Willows Park Preserve Mansion to launch their first ever Main Line Today Restaurant Week.

Marie Edwards – Associate Publisher, Main Line Today greets the guests enthusiastically exclaims how excited ML Today is to be spearheading the launch of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, firmly establishing the Main Line as a restaurant destination.

Jeremy Katz, Relationship Manager, VP at Firstrust Bank are proud sponsors of Main Line Today Restaurant Week.

Stove and Tap



Rustic American restaurant 🐻🍔🍺

📍Lansdale, PA 📍Malvern, PA

📍West Chester, PA stoveandtap.com





Richard Buoni, The Pennsylvania Distilling and Robert F. Martinelli, publisher of Main Line Today.







Estia Radnor

Main Line Today Restaurant Week August 23 through September 5 – Participating Restaurants can be found on the Main Line Today website. Post your favorite dishes, date night out, dinner with friends using the HashTag #MLTRW and we’ll share your Mainline Memories!!

