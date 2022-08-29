JEN SU LIGHTS UP HER BIRTHDAY WITH PHILLY STYLE DYNAMIC WOMEN OF STYLE

August 29, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Jen Su featured in September’s Philly Style as the Dynamic Women headline, in the new issue with actress Natalie Portman on the cover. 34 Women of Style are featured in the issue. “I’m very honored to be one of the Dynamic Women in this month’s Philly Style,” exclaimed Su. “It’s been amazing to re-discover my city of birth after being away for the last three decades and I’ve met so many inspiring personalities through Philly Style’s fabulous events. The magazine photo shoot was held at the Guild House, and I’m thankful to the many people who came together for the shoot, including photographer Phil Kramer, my stylist Ayumi Perry and Philly designer Ahmad Essa, who designed my gown of silk, tulle, and crystal embellishments.”

Philly girl Jen Su celebrated her birthday month with a debut in September’s Philadelphia Style Magazine, a red carpet appearance at the MTV VMAs, and a party at The Capital Grille in King of Prussia organized by friends last week.

Jen Su in Ayumi Perry latex gown with Sue Moerder Chain Design and Jagged Halo X Ayumi Perry jewelry

Su, who was on the red carpet at last night’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, has been on the forefront of celebrity news and interviews, in her work as a style and entertainment reporter for the Sunday Times and SABC3 Expresso Morning Show in South Africa. At last night’s ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, Su wore a black patent latex dress by Ayumi Perry adorned with silver chain couture and oversized tassels by Philly designer Sue Moerder Skull Art. “What’s amazing is that these chains are crafted from recycled basketball hoops, dog leashes, and other materials. I loved the edginess of the outfit and it was perfect for the VMA red carpet.”

Last week at a party at The Capital Grille in King of Prussia Su celebrated her birthday, her feature in Philadelphia Style Magazine, and the return of “red carpet” events in our area as well as nationally.

Guests dressed in red for good luck, enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and sang happy birthday as a fabulous cake was brought out adorned with 5 candles.

Fabulous females celebrated Jen Su at The Capital Grille included newly-crowned Mrs. Classic Universe Jennifer Lynn Robinson; Philly Style reporter and philanthropist Allison Weiss Brady; CEO of Embellish Beauty Marcia Williams; TV host Nicolette Brycki; Philly Socialite Melissa Leonard and daughter Madison Leonard; CEO of The Judge Group Marty Judge; real estate personality Donna Coghlan; celebrity stylist Ayumi Perry; TV producer Antoine Johnson; and television host Paul Rimar, of The Ri Show debuting on September 11th on the CW in Philadelphia.

Melissa Leonard and her daughter Madison Leonard

Nicolette Brycki, Jen Su and Allison Brady

Born in the Philadelphia suburbs of Jenkintown as Jennifer Tsou, Su graduated from Abington Senior High School, the University of Pennsylvania, and was a Rotary Scholar and Paul Harris Fellow. After graduation, she embarked on a 30-year career abroad, as a professional singer in Taiwan, a television news anchor in Bangkok, Hong Kong, South Africa, and fashion news personality in Shanghai, China.

In addition to her entertainment work with South Africa, Su has been a fashion and style commentator for Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia. She has also been on the Board of Directors for the Philadelphia Film Society, helping to promote education and outreach to diverse communities through film and the arts – with the upcoming Philadelphia Film Festival from October 20-30.

Reporter and media correspondent Afea Tucker captures the scene as Su Rudy looks on.

Jen Su’s son, Michael Levin (pictured center, holding sign) with fellow Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Parkway Run and Walk ambassadors as well as then-coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Doug Pederson, and his wife Jeannie, in August 2019. After two years held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CHOP Parkway Run and Walk will be held in-person for the first time again on September 25, 2022 in Philadelphia. Michael was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017 and had been in a wheelchair after suffering Avascular Necrosis.

On Halloween of 2017, Su’s then 13 year-old son Michael fell ill suddenly with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia T-Cell. “Michael became pale, started vomiting, and a terrible dark rash, known as petechiae, developed on his legs.” After the shocking cancer diagnosis, she airlifted her son to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“He was incredibly ill and he was rushed to the pediatric ICU when we got to CHOP,” she explained. “With the clock ticking down, I left with the clothes on my back and we departed with a medical team from International SOS overnight. I’m truly grateful to Dr. Stephen Hunger (Head of Oncology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) for saving my son’s life.”

Her son, who also spent eight months in a wheelchair due to Avascular Necrosis, has finally begun walking again and is in remission after years of chemotherapy and treatment. “September 25th is the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Parkway Run and Walk, and Michael has been an Ambassador for the hospital. I applaud all the kids who have organized teams to raise funds for CHOP.”

Congratulations Jen Su on all your accomplishments, philanthropy and future endeavors. Philadelphia is lucky to have you back!! Plus I love see all you do in the celebrity world and all the world red carpet.

