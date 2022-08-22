IBC Foundation Supports Back to School
The Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) President Lorina Marshall-Blake joined Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington and Mayor Jim Kenney at the Northeast High School Sports Complex on August 5 to promote the District’s Back-to-School Tour.
Funded in part by the Foundation, the Tour will provide critical back-to-school information, free school supplies, and other student and family services, including free required childhood immunizations. The Foundation’s support underscores its focus on promoting greater health equity in our region, especially for youth in vulnerable parts in the city. The Foundation supported the first Tour in 2021.
It was a sweet day for all those involved. Welcome Back to School, teachers start Wednesday and children on Monday. Also the Office of Children and Families (OCF) provided an update on Out-of-School Time (OST) and other programming in advance of the return to school.