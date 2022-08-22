IBC Foundation Supports Back to School

August 22, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Pictured left to right: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington, President Lorina Marshall-Blake, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the launch event for the 2022 Back to School Tour.

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) President Lorina Marshall-Blake joined Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington and Mayor Jim Kenney at the Northeast High School Sports Complex on August 5 to promote the District’s Back-to-School Tour.

Funded in part by the Foundation, the Tour will provide critical back-to-school information, free school supplies, and other student and family services, including free required childhood immunizations. The Foundation’s support underscores its focus on promoting greater health equity in our region, especially for youth in vulnerable parts in the city. The Foundation supported the first Tour in 2021.

Also onsite was the Eagles Eye Mobile, a long-time Foundation grant recipient, which has visited approximately 120 schools across the Greater Philadelphia area since 1996. The program provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription glasses accessible to under-insured and uninsured children.

President Lorina Marshall-Blake, Independence Blue Cross Foundation handing out backpacks to kids. Pink and Black were big requests.

Thanks to everyone involved in this program, helping children and families get ready for a new school year. Thanks Independence Blue Cross Foundation for being a sponsor.

It was a sweet day for all those involved. Welcome Back to School, teachers start Wednesday and children on Monday. Also the Office of Children and Families (OCF) provided an update on Out-of-School Time (OST) and other programming in advance of the return to school.

