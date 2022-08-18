Thursday’s at Jack’s Bar + Grill is Karaoke Night

August 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

As I’ve said before Thursday is the new Friday, and last Thursday I headed to River’s Casino to enjoy dinner with my friend Kristyn Aldrich at Jack’s Bar + Grill. (Which is open 7 days a week.)

We started off with Jack’s Bang Bang Shrimp and wings, while listening to other Rivers Casino guests singing karaoke with a live band. Yes you heard me right, Rivers Casino has a Karaoke Night with a LIVE BAND.

Rivers Burger $12 delicious, especially the onion rings

I’m a fry guy, and I highly recommend Jack’s. You can order it as a side, or they come with several of the dishes

I’m a wings man, and I love their wings. Whether I’m eating dinner at Jack’s or just stopping in Rivers to play, I like to order wings during my stay. Check out Jack’s Bar + Grill Menu before your visit

As I mentioned earlier, it was Karaoke night every Thursday night. Here’s a video of folks have fun last Thursday. Stay tuned as I will be hosting Karaoke night at Jack’s Bar + Grill soon, so come by and sing a tune.

