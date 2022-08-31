HughE Around Town: Jacqueline London, Patty Jackson welcome Fox29’s Shiba Russell

August 31, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sunday 5PM Fairmount Park

Fall may still be a few weeks away, but calendar Summer ends next Monday. What a great summer I had. I had so much fun. During the pandemic I promised myself I wouldn’t work as hard as we returned to the new normal, but this month I can see the social events are coming back strong, and I am nearly booked every day in September, and a lot of October. But I’m excited to see and capture the joy of folks out enjoying themselves as well as supporting so many great causes. I’m excited to chronicle the social scene again, and see who are the emerging leaders, as well as the scenesters, and scene stealers.

New to Philly: Shiba Russell Fox 29’s Newest Anchor stopped by to visit everyone’s favorite Auntie, Patty Jackson, WDAS radio yesterday. The former anchor at 11Alive (WXIA-TV) in Atlanta, where she was for 6 years, began her on air duties on August 14. Over the weekend, NBC10’s Jacqueline London had dinner with Shiba, to welcome her to Philly. Jacqueline told me she reached out to Shiba. She wanted to show her the best views in Philly, so they headed for JG Skyhigh for a bite to eat Saturday night, then went to Assembly Rooftop. As Jack Harlow would say “First Class!!”

Athena

(Photo from MinaSayWhat’s Instagram)

Another stunner to arrive to the Philly area on August 14, was precious baby Athena, who’s mom is well known radio personality Mina “SayWhat” Llona, who you can hear daily on @SIRIUSXMTHEHEAT @RNBPHILLY. I’ve met Mina’s boo, but since she doesn’t say who he is on social I will respect his privacy as well. I couldn’t be happier for the duo. I have had the privilege to know Mina for a few years, and respect her grind. She’s really created a beautiful life and career for herself. Kisses. Where’s my emojis?

As I mentioned, I’ve had a great summer of fun. Dancing, going out, dining and haven’t really walked Walnut Street or other spots to see what’s new. But I feel the cool air coming and will make it back out to the streets and get back to you. I do see we have a Brookelinen 1703 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103. So many great ideas for the nesting and cuffing season. BTW have you heard the new Beyonce Renaissance CD. AMAZING!!! OK I have to run, I have a big project I’m working on today and tomorrow. Love ya HughE

