Gilded Age Films In Town, Donna Summer Sings Sunday, then fireworks at Rivers Casino

September 2, 2022 by HughE Dillon

This week Philadelphia has once again transformed into Phillywood as another series is filming in our town. The Gilded Age is an American historical drama television series created and written by Julian Fellowes for HBO that is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s in New York City. The series premiered on January 24, 2022.[2] In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.[3] It has received mostly positive reviews, with particular praise for the costumes, cast and performances of lead actors Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector , Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski. Filming for the 2nd season began in Cohoes, NY in August, 2022.

And has made a stop in Philadelphia as well. I spotted folks in period pieces outside the Academy of Music on Thursday. Readers tell the they’ll be there for the next week filming interior scenes for the popular series. The Academy of Music, on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, has been mentioned several times in the Gilded Age as the famed opera house in Philadelphia.

On set this week is Douglas Sills: Monsieur Baudin, and Celia Keenan-Bolger: Mrs. Bruce

Rainere Martin – The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute

SUNDAY NIGHT, September 4th, Rivers Casino is Celebrating Labor Day with a Party on the Pier is a free event along the Delaware River capping off the summer on Sept. 4 begins at 6PM.

The event will feature food-truck favorites, like Smoke Break BBQ, Southern Style Seafood, Cousins Maine Lobster and Rita’s Italian Ice. A DJ will provide them music to kick off the night followed by a live performance by The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute by Rainere Martin at 7:30 p.m.

For guests of all ages, there will be family-friendly games and activities, like cornhole, giant Connect 4 and Jenga, face painting and a balloon artist.

Then at 9 p.m. Fireworks will light up the sky over the Delaware River. Party goers can grab a spot along the riverwalk to view the colorful display. (For more Info) Free Parking!!

