WMMR’s Camp Out For Hunger Day 1

Loree D. Jones. Chief Executive Office Philabundence

Support Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our community with Preston & Steve’s 24th annual Camp Out for Hunger. The event is being held at Xfinity Live in the Wells Fargo parking lot. It’s a little scaled back this year because of Covid, but you can still come down and make a donation and get a goody bag, or stop by the tent and watch the action unfold.





Preston and Steve will be there and the crew

Nick McIlwain, Kathy Romano, Marisa Magnatta, and Casey Foster





Including great sponsors like Tito’s

Pete Ciarrocchi, Chickie & Pete’s owner







Thanks Jessica Boyington and Matt O’Donnell from 6ABC

List of Camp Out For Hunger’s Most Needed Donation Items according to Marisa Magnatta









Chef’s Mark Murphy and Chef Robert Irvine stopped by, and then took a ride….

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – Freedom is not Free!!

Today I will make sure not to stand in front of the confetti cannon

Thursday Night is going to be a blast





MORE INFORMATION about WMMR’s Camp Out For Hunger Thanks my readers, welcome to the 72 new subscribers this week.

