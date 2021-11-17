HughE Around Town: Charitable Ladies; Bon Jovi Fights Against Homelessness; Rocky, Pauly & Will Smith Back in Philly

November 17, 2021 by HughE Dillon

It’s hump day, I hope you’re week is going well. The weather has been so beautiful, and I’ve tried to catch a glimpse here or there, but thankfully I’ve been super busy. I hope if you have a chance, you will take a moment to enjoy the day, as well as each other. (It’s not lost on me at how hard these times are, my thoughts are with the universe.)

This past week I bebopped throughout the Philly area as people have started to emerge from our year long cocoon to get on with life, and the pursuit of purpose. One of the stops I made was the White Dog Cafe in Glenn Mills where I enjoyed a delicious lunch with long time friends Marilyn Russell, Jaimi Blackburn and Claire Morrison. The place was packed and there was not a free table to be had during lunch hours. Advice definitely make reservations to dine there. Everything was delicious, especially the fried pickles and chicken sandwich, and of course the company. ,

Artist Jay McClellan joined local decorators and designers to create nine unique dog houses to be auctioned off

Artist Jay McClellan along with local decorators and designers has created 9 unique dog houses that will be auctioned off online to benefit an array of local not-for-profit organizations. The doghouses will be on tour for viewing throughout the area in November. The event will kick off on Wednesday, November 10 at 2 pm at White Dog Cafe Glen Mills, 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills with a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public.

Claire Morrison, Mac’s fund with dog house designer Laura Perno

Lindsey Vogel was paired with Fresh Artists

The dog houses are 47” long, 28” wide, and 43” tall, and each one has its unique design and décor based on the talents and vision of its designer. “I came up with the idea of wanting to help local not-for-profits that do so much for the community and at the same time, I wanted to showcase the incredible talent of local designers, decorators, and artists. The dog houses were the perfect amalgamation of the two,” explained Jay who is the founder of Benevolent Hound, a not-for-profit organization that promotes and provide resources, educational tools, and partnership opportunities for artists to use their talents for good, and to help ensure the humane treatment of all animals. (press release)

Each house features a unique design and a story behind the design inspiration. Jay built each house and then turned them over to the designers for them to create their showpiece. Designers can add to the exterior and interior of the houses with materials they already have but may not exceed $300 for new materials to encourage creativity and maintain fairness among the designers. Jay is designing and decorating a house for HelpUsAdopt.org, founded by former Main Line resident Becky Fawcett The other not-for-profits and designers participating include Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) with a house created by Rachel Schwartz, Brandywine Valley SPCA is paired with Greg Giegucz, CHOP Women’s Committee is paired with Annie O’Grady, Whitney Cutler and Pinemar President, Kyle Lissack, Fresh Artists is paired with Lindsey Vogel, Lower Merion Land Conservancy is paired with Jack Lundquist, Mac’s Fund is paired with Lauren Perno (who also joined us for lunch) and Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is paired with Krystal Reinhard.





On Friday, November 12, 2021, Philadelphia Show committee members gathered at Anne Hamilton’s (red scarf) home for coffee, lunch (it was delicious) to send out letters to supporters of the Philadelphia Show. The event will take place next year (2022) for the first time at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. If you want the first look, join us for the Preview Party on April 28 and the show will continue through May 1, 2022. It must be on your bucket list to attend an event at the Art Museum while over looking the Philadelphia skyline. Thanks to Anne Rubin, Elllen Caplan, Robin Switzenbaum (an attorney I worked with in my previous life), Susie Saunders, Ronny Conner, Carol Jones, Martha Morris, Stephanie Simmerman Lynn Gadsden, Eve Walker (my mothers childhood friend) and Hannah Henderson for coming out to address over a thousand solicitations.





After attending Mrs. Hamilton’s soiree I headed to Blue Bell Kitchen’s for a shopping pop up curated by Lynsie Blair Feinberg (Love shirt). JLor a Margate based boutique wanted to bring the shore to Wayne, PA for the summertime clients. Caroline’s Jewelry and Luxury Fashion Boutique joined the pop up from her stores in Cherry Hill and Haddonfield for a little holiday shopping in the Main Line.

Popping up for Project Home:

On Monday November 15, 2021 Jersey Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his JBJ Soul Foundation at the Project HOME groundbreaking for a new long term recovery residence in Kensington. JBJ Soul Foundation is a funding partner of the 62 new homes on Lehigh Avenue. They will offer an affordable, safe space to make a fresh start. . Thanks 📸@projecthomephl@jbjsoulfoundation#charity#projecthome Thanks @bonjovi He has lent his name and given over $10 million dollars to help @projecthomephl home fight homelessness and drug abuse in our area, and he’s from Jersey!! Hero!! “Our mission is not just offering someone shelter, but also to end homelessness, hunger and poverty, one soul at a time,” said Bon Jovi. “We’re going to lend a helping hand to Project HOME’s outreach team, coming into this community every day to remind people that they, in fact, are not forgotten.”

Rendering from Project Home

The project’s other major funding partner is MPOWER, an initiative spearheaded by Leigh and John Middleton, the principal owner of the Phillies. MPOWER has worked on nine projects with Project HOME, which the nonprofit says improves its impact on the city.

All residents will have access to employment and educational services as part of their long-term recovery plans. Health care and substance abuse recovery programs will be accessible as needed.

The residence will include eight entry-level beds and 54 housing units, increasing Project HOME’s total housing units to more than 1,030 throughout the city.

Rocky came to town last to premiere check out more of my photos on Metro Philly here and a great review by Victor Fiorillo, who tweeted: Congrats to Sylvester Stallone for managing to turn Rocky IV into a much better movie, as we saw in Philadelphia here

It was great to see Will Smith in Philly again. He started off his book tour at Harriets Bookshop in FIshtown. He greeted fans who waited outside, signed autographs before heading inside to do a live Instagram feed, and sign books to be sold at Harriets Bookshop. Afterwards he headed to The Met for a meet and greet with a few fans, and then thrilled the hometown crowd with stories and tidbits which fill the tome. Doing the Q&A was Queen Latifah, who came up in fame around the same time as Will. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will rapped our favorite tunes before calling it a night. Spotted in the crowd were his mom Carolyn Smith sitting with bestie Ann Cantana and Will’s sister Ellen Smith , as well nearly everyone you know in Philadelphia!! Will don’t be a stranger, you’re a hometown hero. Speaking of, there was a half dozen sightings of Kevin Hart leading up to the Will Smith appearance, sparking rumors that’d he’d be there (mostly rumors started by me) but he wasn’t. As I reported he was meeting with entrepreneurs in Philly for future projects, but I want to know what was he filming in Point Breeze on November 6th ? OK let’s chit chat tomorrow. Christmas has come early to Philly, there’s so much to tell….

