Around Town: Seen, Scene and To See

November 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I’ve continued to bird watch, but not as enthusiastically as I wish I could as my business has been booming as well. I shot this cutie last week at John Heinz Nature Preserve. We’re so lucky to have this treasure so close to Philly. I can’t be everywhere so on occasion I will post photos and copy from others who have invited me, or attempted to hire me to shoot their event.





On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson University fashion merchandising and management (FMM)

students filled the Kanbar Performance Space with a celebration of fashion

streetwear in remembrance of one of their own. The students sold their

original clothing designs and accessories to benefit this year’s charity,

Children’s Miracle Network, which was selected in memory of Karigen Emig,

who tragically died just months after graduating from the program earlier this

year.

“Karigen loved working in the fashion industry and was motivated by the way it

brings together people from different backgrounds, inspires confidence and

creates change in the world. She deeply inspired everyone around her, not only

through her great sense of style, but also through her positive energy,

contagious work ethic, and her infectious smile,” says Julia Wazeter, Karigen’s

best friend and 2021 FMM graduate who, along with Karigen’s parents, will

attend the Pop Up Shop event.

The FMM program promotes active learning, industry engagement, and prepares forward thinking leaders to work in the global business of #fashion linktr.ee/jeffersonfashionmerchandising

Circle of Trees – November 20: A favorite of local families and children, Circle of Trees returns to

kick off the holiday season on November 20 at 5 p.m. This year, the event takes on a new

COVID-friendly format, with Santa’s firetruck making stops at several neighborhood locations,

the first at Woodmere Art Museum at 9201 Germantown Avenue. Stay tuned for more details

about where he’s touching down.

Wednesday night Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of the Friends of the Avenue of the Arts hosted a Fundraiser at the Dina Wind Art Foundation. It was a lovely evening of shopping with 25% of the proceeds going directly to AAI.

Great news! John has offered to extend the 25% contribution to Avenue of the Arts, Inc. through this Sunday for orders placed through www.johnwind.com

When you add an item to your cart, you will see a box to write an ‘Order Note’. Just put ‘Avenue of the Arts’ there and your order will be included! If you have never seen John’s jewelry, take a look. The holidays are coming (Thanksgiving is next week!). Want to learn more about the Dina Wind Art Foundation? Visit www.dinawindfoundation.art

Moving from the Wells Fargo Parking lot, Spectacor Events & Entertainment has jollied the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular presented by Dietz & Watson to Oaks, Pa. The massive, immersive, one-of-a-kind experience offering a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, and dining will take place from November 26 (Black Friday) through January 2 at the Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.



Tinseltown is also announcing a Flex Ticket, which will allow guests to purchase a ticket without pre-selecting the date and time for a visit. Perfect for a holiday gift or those on a fluid schedule, the Flex Ticket is $38.99 and can be purchased here.

General admission tickets for Tinseltown are limited and start at $19.99 for adults and $13.99 for children under 13 – admission is FREE for children under five. All ticket buyers will be required to select a designated arrival window when purchasing - patrons are encouraged to book their timed tickets early as sell-outs are anticipated. Purchase your tickets NOW at TinseltownHoliday.com. This year I am tooo busy to make it to the new site, but it’s spectacular, family fun with food and lots of holiday photos to be had.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

