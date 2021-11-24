Spotted: Bradley Cooper & Family, Sean V Bradley, Kevin Hart, Thanuja Sings

November 24, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Bucks County businessman and Boston Market owner Jay Pandya and son Rohan Pandya donated turkeys to Harvest Ministries at their Holiday Food Drive yesterday. It’s too late to order your Thanksgiving meal from Boston Market catering now, but definitely do it for the upcoming holidays. It’s a breeze. Everything is pre cooked and only needs to be reheated.





Love is in the Air: On and off again couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (white coat) have been photographed in NYC this passed month, arm and arm, loving it up. Last weekend they were spotted with their daughter in Cape May @beachplumfarm having dinner, and on Washington Street watching fudge being made at Fudge Kitchen according to jerzegurl4ever (These photos are by two different people Left is Lauren Laughlin and right is jerzegurl4ever )



Philly Born Celebrity, actor, comedian Kevin Hart has been in and around Philly for the past couple weeks meeting with entrepreneurs as part of a JP Morgan investment in the City , then trying out comedy bits @heliumcomedyphl a few weeks ago, and this past weekend he was spotted at Punch Line Philly



Comedy fans at Punch Line Philly got a surprise Saturday night when Kevin Hart joined David A Arnold @iamjulieharnold during a performance on Saturday night. Arnold invited Kevin Hart, the executive producer of Arnold’s latest Netflix special, to join him Saturday night much to the excitement of the audience. Hart kept the audience laughing. He then had a surprise pop up performance at Punchline, which is where Will Helms got the above photo. ALSO Philadelphia comedian @comedybyturae also made a surprise appearance. . Today Kevin Hart’s new shot @netflix #TrueStory comes out.

AJ Mattia and Tara Dundon took a moment away from working on the 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade to attend I was a Teenage Felon screening at Landmark Theater on Monday night. Check out photos here on CBSPhilly . Speaking of Thanksgiving Day Parade….

SO EXCITED MY Friend Thanuja is singing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow. Catch her in the 9 O’Clock Hour. Thanuja has an incredible voice, and we’ve been blessed to hear her sing over the years. Never has she sung in public, I thought the first time would be at my funeral, someday. I already picked out the songs. BUT so glad you all get to hear her sooner than that….. Happy Thanksgiving, although I will be doing a post tomorrow as well. Thanks always for all your support, for reading PCC and saying hello on the street when you see me. HughE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

