Scenes: 102nd 6abc Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 27, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual Thanksgiving Day parade held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is presently sponsored and aired by ABC owned-and-operated television station WPVI-TV, through a co-sponsorship agreement with restaurant chain Dunkin’. (Wikipedia)





Believe it or not this is the first time I applied for credentials. I normally wander the streets to capture random folks. Next year I’ll probably split my time between both. It’s cool to watch the behind the scenes, but it’s great to capture the smiles on spectators faces.

Hey Alicia and Adam!!





Thanuja Hamilton after belting out Dare to Dream





Jerry Blavat has a moment with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Actress Quinta Brunson, greets Tamron Hall as actress Sheryl Lee Ralph looks on at 102nd 6abc Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.





Whomp There it Is! But I’m sad cause no one told me Sheila Hess was on this float. How crazy is that?





People are sooo excited when they see Santa. It’s very heartwarming. HOPE LOVE LIVE xox

The End!!

