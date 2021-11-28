November 28, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Parx Casino Gives Free Thanksgiving Meals At Senior Center

Parx Casino, located in Bucks County, gave out thousands of free meals at the Bristol Township Senior Center earlier this week.

The event started at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with thousands of pre-prepared meals ready to be given to the senior citizens at the center. Seniors who came were also given a weeks supply of meals and soups.

“The Parx Casino and Caring for Friends partnership is a tremendous opportunity to build a legacy of care in our community,” said Ron Davis (hat), Parx Casino Director of Diversity and Community Development. “We are thankful to our team members who are always willing to help with outreach to those in need. We celebrate making a difference.”

The casino also donated a $15,000 check to Caring for Friends for all their work in the Bucks County area. The event was a collaboration between the casino and the organization in an effort to combat hunger in the Bucks County area.

Last Saturday, Parx Casino executives and team members cooked, packed and prepared Thanksgiving meals for seniors to give away for the holiday Carrie Nork Minelli · Director of Advertising & Public Relations at Parx Casino told me.





“With so many people in our area facing hunger, Parx’ efforts are helping provide a happier and heartier Thanksgiving dinner not just to the Bucks County seniors here today, but to thousands of neighbors in need in the greater Philadelphia region.” said Caring For Friends CEO Vince Schiavone.

ABOUT CARING FOR FRIENDS

Founded in 1974 on the belief that no one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people, Caring for Friends is a volunteer organization and independent food bank serving greater Philadelphia. Through its flagship meal delivery program, CFF provides food and friendship to homebound seniors, veterans and those with disabilities. And thanks to generous donations of time, money and product, CFF also provides meals to people experiencing homelessness, and donates food to more than 250 community partners working in unserved and underserved neighborhoods. So far in 2021, CFF has rescued, sourced and distributed more than a million pounds of food a month to help fight hunger. Anyone can volunteer in their own community on their own time by cooking meals, packing snacks, making deliveries or visiting with clients. Get involved at caringforfriends.org.

