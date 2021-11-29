Philadelphia Fund Alliance Gala Raises $100,000 for Friends of the Wissahickon

November 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

More than 130 Philadelphia-area asset management industry professionals gathered to support the Philadelphia Fund Alliance’s Sixth Annual Gala on Nov. 4 at The Logan Philadelphia. The event raised $100,000 for Friends of the

Wissahickon, a 2700-member nonprofit formed to conserve and improve the 1800-acre Wissahickon Valley Park.

The Philadelphia Fund Alliance is a group of Philadelphia-based asset management industry professionals formed to

hold an annual fundraiser to benefit one or more charities in the Greater Philadelphia area. The annual fundraiser not

only supports a great cause, but it also highlights Philadelphia’s deep roots and influence in national financial markets and services, including traditional mutual funds and alternative asset vehicles.

Melody Wolske of PwC and Kim Osborne of Glenmede Investment Management.

Lori Wayne and Melinda Battista of SEI Investments Company.

Kevin Boyle, Bruce Leto, Cory Hippler and Gary Bagin of Stradley Ronon

Henry Orvin, Lauren Connor and Ryan Schrader of Mondrian Investment Partners.

Nate Bomberger, Justin Dutka and Reese Blair of Deloitte.

Mike Mabry of Stradley Ronon; and David Connor, Jill Lubold and Brian Murray of Macquarie Asset Management.

Kseniya Suslava, Mary Ellen Mahoney, Jim Mahoney and Len DiPietro of Tait Weller.

Tim Rampe, JP Marquess and Alex Lovell of Lovell Minnick.

T.J. Keefe and Gloria Liu of Faegre Drinker; and Ted Edwards and Raffaele Cicala of Troutman Pepper.

John Braun of BBD; Steve Connors of Embassy Capital; and Jim Kaiser and Ralph Petagna of BBD.

Anna Palutis, Brook Schneck, Ted Sloyer, John Pedorenko and Thomas Melone of PwC.

Michael Amugo, Jeff Lutsky, Mena Larmour and Grace Wydeven of Stradley Ronon.

Mac Humble, Stephanie Little, John Canning, Tom De Cain of Chenery Compliance Group; and Steve Kneeley of

Glenmede Investment Management.

Sarah Marley, Ruffian Tittmann, Shawn Green and Alyssa Edwards of Friends of the Wissahickon.

