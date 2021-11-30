Giving Tuesday: BLOCS; The Wardrobe, Cancer Support

November 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

2021 marks the first year Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS) participates in #iGiveCatholic, the nationally recognized Catholic Giving Tuesday campaign. BLOCS visited St. Laurentius School (1612 E. Berks St.) on November 29, to discuss the gift of giving.

Since 1980, BLOCS has been committed to providing eligible pre-K, grade school, high school and special education students access to high-quality, values-based Catholic education. In 2020, BLOCS awarded more than $50 million to fund over 16,000 scholarships, including $1.8 million in emergency aid going to over 2,200 families impacted by the COVID

Fishtown first graders welcome BLOCS Marketing Director Katie Rose Thornton to Saint Laurentius to celebrate Giving Tuesday #iGiveCatholic

More than 96¢ of every dollar donated to BLOCS is distributed directly in the form of need-based scholarships to partner schools for local students and families. Donations to BLOCS Giving Tuesday can be made at bit.ly/BLOCSgivesCatholic

The Wardrobe, formerly known as Career Wardrobe, is a nonprofit social enterprise open to all. Our goal is to eliminate clothing insecurity by outfitting people for life or work. Clothing combined with personalized support helps 5,000 people a year look and feel their best to move forward in their lives.

The Cancer Support Community includes three institutes that are critical to fulfilling our mission including the Cancer Policy Institute (which advocates to make the patient voice heard in policy and decision making), the Institute for Excellent in Psychosocial Care (focused on direct services and programs), and the Research and Training Institute (dedicated to conducting cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research).

Philly Mag has a great list of Philly Nonprofits to Give to This Year HERE Happy Giving Tuesday!!

