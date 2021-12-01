Don’t Miss It: City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday & Saturday Holiday Parade

December 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

This year, the Holiday Tree Lighting is back in-person and better than ever. The city’s showstopping holiday tree, located on the Wawa Holiday Plaza on the north-side of City Hall, will be lit on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the kick-off of the holiday season.

This year, viewers are encouraged to come out and be a part of one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions in-person. The full event will also be exclusively broadcast live on 6abc. The in-person tree lighting ceremony, produced by the Office of City Representative, will feature performances by Philly-based artists and Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, DCappella.

BUT the nights events begin at 5PM where guests can enjoy giveaways from generous sponsors, including Bank of America, Wawa, NRG, Primark, HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD, Boston Market, Tastykake, and Books in Homes at the MSB Plaza across the street on on North Broad Street. The north side of City Hall will be closed. You’ll also be able to enjoy the Christmas Village Ferris Wheel, double decker Merry Go Round in City Hall Courtyard, as well as the shops Philly Made holiday shops on the west side of City Hall.

Then, beginning at 7:00 p.m., watch as dozens of hand-designed and painted ornaments and 5,000 linear feet of multi-color LED lights come to life on the 45-foot, 40-year-old tree. More Info Can Be Found HERE

Then on Saturday December 4, 2021: It’s the

Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade

The Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade is perfect event for all Philadelphians looking for some holiday cheer! This inclusive parade will feature floats representing Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year, and Christmas, with performances by local marching bands, cold air balloons of your favorite holiday characters, and much more. The parade starts in Old City at 2nd and Market, and goes towards City Hall. Any spot is a great spot to watch from, but definite stop by Primark, do some early shopping, enjoy music spinning by DJ, and take a chance on winning gift cards for shopping at Primal

What are the Covid-19 Protocols for the Holiday Events?

Both the Tree Lighting and the Parade are outside this year, however we are expecting large crowds so we encourage everyone in attendance to bring a mask and maintain social distance when possible.

What should I bring to these events?

Children, Friends, Family

Blankets

Winter wear (Hat, Coat, Gloves, Scarf, Hand Warmers)

Smiles,and be ready to create memories

